Personalized Gifts Market Growth in the US in Personal Products Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 17, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Personalized Gifts Market in the US and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.01 billion, at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2021-2025. This research study helps in a deep understanding of the underlying forces driving the market growth and targeting current and potential customers across segmentations.
According to our comprehensive survey, the need to improve business efficiency is projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period.
Personalized Gifts Market in the US: Key Highlights
- Personalized Gifts Market Vendors and Competitive Analysis
- Personalized Gifts Market Insights by product
- Personalized Gifts Market Drivers & Trends
Personalized Gifts Market in the US Market in 2021-2025: Methodology Analysis
The data presented by Technavio is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research for all modules such as -
- Primary & Secondary Sources
- Data Synthesis & Data Validation
- Qualitative & Quantitively Reports
COVID-19 Impact on the Personalized Gifts Market in the US
The Technavio report analyzes the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, and the Personalized Gifts Market in the US is expected to have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Personalized Gifts Market in the US Market Drivers & Trends with Technavio
The Personalized Gifts Market in the US provides detailed information on key trends and drivers that is the essence of business planning and strengthening marketing strategies across regions and segmentations.
One of the key factors impeding personalized gifts market growth in the US is the seasonal nature of product demand. The increasing demand for seasonal decorations contributes to the increased sale of personalized gifts during special occasions and seasons.
Personalized Gifts Market in the US – 2021 - 2025 | Segmentation
Personalized Gifts Market in the US has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape, market landscape, market segmentation type, five forces analysis, marketing size, vendors, the market size by application, vendor analysis, and geographical landscape.
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- CafePress Inc.
- Enesco LLC
- Etsy Inc.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Personal Creations
- Shutterfly Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- UncommonGoods LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Report:Personalized Gifts Market in US | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio
SOURCE Technavio
