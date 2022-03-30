Personalized Gifts Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.01 bn | Technavio

Mar 30, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personalized gifts market in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.01 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the personalized gifts market in US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Personalized Gifts Market in US size
- Personalized Gifts Market in US trends
- Personalized Gifts Market in US industry analysis
The advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the seasonal nature of product demand will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts. The non-photo personalized gifts segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rise in demand for eco-friendly home décor products and luxury furnishings is likely to impact the growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US.
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel for personalized gifts comprises gift stores located at malls and commercial places, including company-owned stores and franchisees. The segment comprises departmental stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.
Personalized Gifts Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the personalized gifts market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personalized gifts market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors in US
|
Personalized Gifts Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.60
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- CafePress Inc.
- Enesco LLC
- Etsy Inc.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Personal Creations
- Shutterfly Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
- UncommonGoods LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
