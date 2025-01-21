Personalized Gifts Market to grow by USD 10.76 Billion (2025-2029), driven by new product innovations, Report on how AI is driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.76 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Continuous development and introduction of new products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of eco-friendly personalized gifts. However, seasonal nature of demand for personalized gift products poses a challenge. Key market players include American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., GIFTILIYA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, and Zazzle Inc..

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and End-User. Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., GIFTILIYA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, and Zazzle Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The personalized gifts market is thriving with trends like handcrafted gifts, eco-friendly options, and digital archives gaining popularity. Friends, family, and relatives love receiving unique presents, and businesses like Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall cater to this demand. Smartphone usage and digitization have led to an increase in non-store-based sales, with platforms like Redbubble offering user-submitted artwork for personalized phone cases, masks, and more. Brands like Roc Nation and peer-to-peer collaborative sites provide bespoke updates and experiential gifting. Handmade chocolate platters, diaries, desk accessories, clothing, and accessories for women, unisex, kids, and men continue to be in demand. Amidst trade tensions and the risk of recession, expansions through contracts for photo personalized gifts, greeting cards, and non-photo personalized items remain a focus.

Vendors in the personalized gifts market are prioritizing the production of eco-friendly gifts. These gifts are made from organic and natural materials, which are biodegradable and do not cause harm to the environment. Additionally, they are crafted from non-toxic raw materials, ensuring they are safe for recipients, particularly babies. The focus on eco-friendly personalized gifts reduces the environmental impact of production and appeals to customers seeking sustainable options. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the global personalized gifts market.

Market Challenges

The personalized gifts market is thriving with various offerings, from handcrafted items for friends and family, to personalized clothing, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories for women, unisex, kids, and men. Brands like Roc Nation, Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall lead the way in this sector. Challenges include digitization, 3D printing, and eco-friendly personalized gifts. Hand-crafted gifts remain popular, but smartphone usage and trade tensions pose risks. Non-store-based platforms like Redbubble and peer-to-peer collaborative sites offer expansions. Experiential gifting, face masks, greeting cards, and photo personalized gifts are key areas of growth. Brands must adapt to client base expectations, including bespoke updates and digital archives. Non-photo personalized gifts and contracts are also crucial. Social media influencers play a significant role in marketing. The industry faces risks from recession and trade tensions, but innovations like experiential gifting and eco-friendly personalized gifts provide opportunities for growth.

The personalized gifts market exhibits seasonal buying patterns, with a considerable portion of customers making purchases only for special occasions or festive seasons. Notable occasions driving substantial sales in this market include Father's Day, Mother's Day, and Valentines Day. To cater to these seasonal demands, market vendors must adapt their product offerings by updating existing personalized gift portfolios or introducing new items in their personalized gift lines.

Segment Overview

This personalized gifts market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts

1.2 Photo personalized gifts Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa End-User

1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts- The Personalized Gifts Market encompasses a wide range of non-photo items, primarily consisting of personalized texts and wishes. These gifts are available in various categories, including wearables and accessories, decorations, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, pet care, and bed and bath gifts. In the wearables and accessories segment, personalized clothing, footwear, and accessories are popular. These wearables include shirts, t-shirts, bodysuits, bibs, intimate apparel, neckties, hats, footwear, and more. Personalized clothing and apparel cater to women, men, and children, making them versatile gift options for any event or occasion. Cimpress Plc and other prominent vendors offer personalized wearables and accessories. The decoration segment includes personalized wall art, home furnishings, and outdoor and garden gifts. Personalized wall art gifts consist of canvas prints, wood wall art, wall plaques and signs, wall decals, growth charts, canvas tiles, sports prints, and others. Personalized outdoor and garden gifts comprise garden and outdoor mats, garden flags, garden stones, flowerpots, wind chimes, and more. Enesco and Bed Bath and Beyond are some of the leading vendors in this segment. The stationery and greeting cards segment consists of greeting cards, notepads, pens, and others. Personalized greeting cards are popular for various festive or personal occasions. Personalized greeting cards with additional features, such as musical medals, are gaining popularity. American Greetings Corp and other vendors offer personalized greeting cards and stationery gifts. The sports equipment and toys segment includes personalized toys, games, and sports equipment. Personalized sports gifts cater to various sports interests, making them impressive gifts. Personalized sports equipment and toys are also popular for sports centers and tournaments. Personalized toys are available for both boys and girls, with options to add custom text and other personalization features. Vendors are focusing on offering personalized educational gifts and toys for kids. Custom promotional food and beverages, such as custom-labeled wine bottles and portable fire pits, are gaining popularity. These customizations can boost the growth of the global personalized gifts market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for their friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as jewelry and home decor, continue to be popular choices. However, the market is also embracing digitization, with smartphone usage driving demand for 3D printed and digitally customized items. Eco-friendly personalized gifts are on the rise, reflecting growing concerns for the environment. Non-photo personalized gifts, like bespoke updates for tech devices and digital archives, are expanding the market's reach. Platforms like Etsy offer a wide range of options, while some companies are expanding through stores and contracts. The market faces challenges, including trade tensions, the risk of recession, and increasing competitiveness, but its peer-to-peer collaborative nature and zero-Covid policy keep it resilient.

Market Research Overview

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for their friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts are popular choices, showcasing the artisan's creativity and attention to detail. With the rise of smartphone usage and digitization, 3D printing technology and user-submitted artwork platforms like Redbubble have made personalized gifts more accessible than ever. Eco-friendly options, such as personalized clothing and desk accessories, cater to the increasing environmental consciousness. The market includes both store-based and non-store-based retailers, with Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall being notable players. Expansions through contracts and store openings continue, with non-photo personalized gifts gaining popularity. Experiential gifting, including face masks and greeting cards, adds a touch of personalization to everyday items. Social media influencers play a significant role in promoting these gifts, but trade tensions and the risk of recession may impact the market's growth. The peer-to-peer collaborative nature of some platforms and bespoke updates through digital archives add to the market's appeal.

