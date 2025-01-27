Personalized Gifts Market to grow by USD 10.76 Billion (2025-2029), Innovation in New Product Development Drives Growth, Report Highlights AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.76 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. continuous development and introduction of new products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of eco-friendly personalized gifts. However, seasonal nature of demand for personalized gift products poses a challenge. Key market players include American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., GIFTILIYA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, and Zazzle Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2025-2029

Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 10758.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., GIFTILIYA, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, and Zazzle Inc.

Market Driver

The personalized gifts market is thriving with trends like handcrafted gifts, eco-friendliness, and digitization leading the way. Friends, family, and relatives love receiving unique presents, and businesses like Roc Nation, Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall cater to this demand. Smartphone usage and digitization have expanded the market, with non-store-based platforms offering user-submitted artwork and 3D printing. Handcrafted gifts, personalized clothing, chocolate platters, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories are popular categories. Brands target women, unisex, kids, and men with customized offerings. Stores are expanding through contracts and store openings, while non-photo personalized and experiential gifting gain traction. Social media influencers promote these gifts, but trade tensions and the risk of recession pose challenges. The market also includes peer-to-peer collaborative platforms, bespoke updates, and digital archives. Face masks and greeting cards are recent additions, with photo personalized gifts remaining a staple.

Vendors in the personalized gifts market are prioritizing the production of eco-friendly gifts, utilizing organic and natural materials. These gifts offer several advantages, including biodegradability and non-toxicity. Biodegradable gifts decompose easily without contributing to environmental pollution. Additionally, non-toxic materials are preferred for baby gifts to prevent allergies and health issues. The environmental benefits and health considerations of eco-friendly personalized gifts are driving market growth. By focusing on sustainable production methods, vendors are meeting customer demand for eco-conscious gifts. This shift towards eco-friendly products is expected to boost the global personalized gifts market.

Market Challenges

The personalized gifts market is thriving, with handcrafted items continuing to be popular among friends, family, and relatives. Brands like Roc Nation and Archies Limited lead the way, but smartphone usage and digitization present challenges. New technologies like 3D printing offer opportunities, while eco-friendliness is a growing concern. Product categories include personalized clothing, chocolate platters, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories for women, unisex, kids, and men. Store-based and non-store-based retailers like Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall compete, with user-submitted artwork driving innovation. Non-photo personalized and photo personalized gifts cater to different client bases. Experiential gifting, face masks, and greeting cards are trends. Social media influencers impact sales, but trade tensions and the risk of recession pose risks. Peer-to-peer collaborative platforms and bespoke updates offer potential expansions. Digital archives are a growing area of interest.

The personalized gifts market exhibits seasonal buying patterns, with a considerable portion of customers making purchases only for special occasions or festive seasons. Key occasions driving significant sales include Father's Day, Mother's Day, and Valentines Day. Vendors in the market must adapt to these trends by updating their existing personalized gift offerings or introducing new products accordingly. This seasonal approach caters to the varying gift-giving preferences among consumers.

Segment Overview

This personalized gifts market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts

1.2 Photo personalized gifts Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa End-User

1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts- The Personalized Gifts Market encompasses a wide range of non-photo gift categories, primarily consisting of personalized texts and other wishes. These gifts are available in various forms, including wearables and accessories, decorations, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, pet care, and bed and bath gifts. Wearables and accessories segment include personalized clothing, footwear, hats, and accessories. Personalized clothing is available for women, men, and children, making it a versatile gifting option for various events and occasions. Cimpress Plc and other prominent vendors offer personalized wearables and accessories. Decorations segment includes personalized wall art, home furnishings, and outdoor and garden gifts. Personalized wall art gifts consist of canvas prints, wood wall art, and growth charts, while outdoor and garden gifts include personalized garden mats, garden flags, and flowerpots. Enesco and Bed Bath and Beyond are some of the leading vendors in this segment. Stationery and greeting cards segment comprises greeting cards, notepads, and pens. Personalized greeting cards are popular for various occasions, and vendors offer additional features like musical medals and custom designs. American Greetings Corp and Card Factory are prominent vendors in this segment. Sports equipment and toys segment includes personalized toys, games, and sports equipment. Personalized sports gifts cater to various sports interests, and personalized toys are available for both boys and girls. Vendors like Fat Brain Toys LLC offer customizable educational toys. Food and beverages segment consists of personalized confectionery gifts and personalized wine and champagne. Customizable food and beverage products are gaining popularity, with vendors like Pinnacle Promotions offering custom promotional food and beverages. Vendors are focusing on offering personalized educational gifts and toys for kids, as well as custom promotional food and beverages to boost market growth. Despite challenges from digital alternatives, personalized gifts continue to be popular due to their unique and thoughtful nature.

Research Analysis

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as artisanal jewelry and pottery, continue to be popular choices. However, the market is also embracing digitization with smartphone usage driving demand for non-photo personalized gifts like digitally customized calendars and digital archives. Eco-friendly personalized gifts are gaining traction due to increasing environmental consciousness. New technologies like 3D printing and peer-to-peer collaborative platforms are expanding the market's offerings. Roc Nation, Etsy, and other key players are making strategic expansions through stores and contracts. The market faces challenges such as trade tensions, risk of recession, and competitiveness, but bespoke updates and client base loyalty keep it competitive. Photo personalized gifts remain a significant portion of the market, but non-photo personalized gifts are growing in popularity.

Market Research Overview

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts are popular choices, reflecting the growing trend towards experiential gifting and supporting local artisans. Smartphone usage and digitization have led to an increase in non-photo personalized gifts, such as 3D printed items, personalized clothing, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories. The market caters to various demographics, including women, unisex, kids, and men, through both store-based and non-store-based channels. Eco-friendly personalized gifts are increasingly in demand, as consumers prioritize sustainability. Brands like Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall offer a wide range of personalized products, from face masks and greeting cards to user-submitted artwork and bespoke updates. The market's expansions include digital archives, experiential gifting, and collaborations with social media influencers. However, trade tensions and the risk of recession may impact the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Product Non-photo Personalized Gifts Photo Personalized Gifts

Distribution Channel Online Offline

Geography North America Europe APAC South America Middle East And Africa

End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

