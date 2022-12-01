Personalized gifts market to grow by USD 13,011.27 Mn, Market segmentation by distribution channel, product, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personalized gifts market is projected to grow by USD 13,011.27 million at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the market in 2021. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a Free Sample Report.

Personalized gifts market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027

There are several players in the global personalized gifts market, but it is dominated by a few well-established players, such as American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, and others. The major market players mainly focus on developing innovative products for customers. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to help them expand their global reach. Moreover, the market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Dezains Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, and Zazzle Inc.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

American Greetings Corp.: The company offers a variety of greeting card bundles, greeting cards, stationery set of cards, boxed cards, and school valentine cards.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers personalized gifts such as wedding couple champagne flutes, personalized inspiring message navigator compass, My Photo Rubik's Cube, and more.

Card Factory Plc: The company offers personalized photo notebooks, personalized love heart wine glasses, personalized silver disc bracelets, and more.

American Stationery: The company offers personalized gifts such as personalized hand towels, personalized fashion umbrellas, and large jar candles.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample report.

Personalized gifts market: Segmentation analysis

By Distribution Channel

Online



The online distribution channel allows vendors to offer considerable discounts on personalized gifts directly to customers, as it eliminates the costs associated with the operation of physical stores and the physical merchandising of personalized gifts. Although offline distribution channels remain the key sales channels for personalized gifts, online distribution channels are predicted to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



Offline

By Product

Non-photo personalized gifts



Photo personalized gifts

By Geography

North America - North America will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The gifting culture is widespread in North America . Certain vendors that offer personalized gifts also try to provide additional promotional offers to help their customers buy personalized gifts at lower costs. Furthermore, some of the vendors in the region use technologically advanced solutions for gift personalization. Therefore, by integrating innovative technologies, vendors can increase their sales, which, in turn, will fuel market growth.

- will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The gifting culture is widespread in . Certain vendors that offer personalized gifts also try to provide additional promotional offers to help their customers buy personalized gifts at lower costs. Furthermore, some of the vendors in the region use technologically advanced solutions for gift personalization. Therefore, by integrating innovative technologies, vendors can increase their sales, which, in turn, will fuel market growth.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report

The report provides insights into the following aspects:

What is the size of the global personalized gifts market?

What will be the size of the global personalized gifts market in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the global personalized gifts market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global personalized gifts market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The personalized gifts market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the personalized gifts market report & grow your profit margins with us! Click here to Buy Now.

Related Reports:

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The global non-photo personalized gifts market size is projected to increase by USD 12.16 billion from 2019 to 2024. This report extensively covers global non-photo personalized gifts market segmentation by product (wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, and others), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America).

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is projected to increase by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers gifts novelty and souvenirs market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,011.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Dezains Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, and Zazzle Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personalized gifts market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global personalized gifts market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Non-photo personalized gifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Non-photo personalized gifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Photo personalized gifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Photo personalized gifts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Greetings Corp.

Exhibit 108: American Greetings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: American Greetings Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 American Stationery Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: American Stationery Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Stationery Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Stationery Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 114: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 118: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Cimpress Plc

Exhibit 125: Cimpress Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cimpress Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Dezains Inc.

Exhibit 129: Dezains Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dezains Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Dezains Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Etsy Inc.

Exhibit 132: Etsy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Etsy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Etsy Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Fat Brain Toys LLC.

Exhibit 135: Fat Brain Toys LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fat Brain Toys LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Fat Brain Toys LLC. - Key offerings

12.12 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Exhibit 141: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: funkypigeon.com Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Godiva Chocolatier Inc.

Exhibit 144: Godiva Chocolatier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Godiva Chocolatier Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Godiva Chocolatier Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Hallmark Card Inc.

Exhibit 147: Hallmark Card Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hallmark Card Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hallmark Card Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 manuBIMsoft Ltd.

Exhibit 150: manuBIMsoft Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: manuBIMsoft Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: manuBIMsoft Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 My Pet Gift Box Ltd

Exhibit 153: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 154: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: My Pet Gift Box Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio