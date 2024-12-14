Personalized Gifts Market to grow by USD 14.98 Billion (2024-2028), innovation in product offerings drives growth, AI-powered report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.98 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period. Continuous development and introduction of new products is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of eco-friendly personalized gifts. However, seasonal nature of demand for personalized gift products poses a challenge. Key market players include American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Giftiliya, Gifto Graphics, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Pinnacle Promotions, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2024-2028

Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., CafePress Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, ESCO Technologies Inc., Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Giftiliya, Gifto Graphics, Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., Personal Creations, Pinnacle Promotions, Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc.

Market Driver

The personalized gifts market is thriving, with trends like handcrafted gifts, eco-friendly personalized items, and experiential gifting leading the way. Friends, family, and relatives continue to be the primary buyers, but businesses like Roc Nation, Archies Limited, Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall are expanding their client base. Smartphone usage and digitization have increased the demand for personalized phone cases, accessories, and digital archives. Handmade gifts, chocolate platters, diaries, and desk accessories remain popular. Non-store-based platforms offer user-submitted artwork, while store-based retailers focus on photo personalized gifts. Peer-to-peer collaborative platforms provide bespoke updates. New trends include 3D printing, personalized clothing, and face masks. Trade tensions and the risk of recession may impact the market, but social media influencers continue to drive sales. Non-photo personalized gifts are gaining traction. Overall, the market is diverse, catering to women, unisex, kids, and men.

Vendors in the personalized gifts market are prioritizing the production of eco-friendly gifts. These gifts, made from organic and natural materials, offer several advantages. They are biodegradable, allowing them to decompose without harming the environment. Additionally, they are crafted from non-toxic raw materials, ensuring they do not cause allergies or side effects for recipients. As a result, eco-friendly personalized gifts are gaining popularity due to their health and environmental benefits. This trend is expected to boost the global personalized gifts market, particularly in the baby product sector. By focusing on eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, vendors are addressing consumer concerns and reducing the environmental impact of their products.

Market Challenges

The personalized gifts market is thriving, with handcrafted items continuing to be popular among friends, family, and relatives. Brands like Roc Nation and Archies Limited lead the way, but smartphone usage and digitization bring challenges. 3D printing and eco-friendly personalized gifts are expanding the market. Hand-crafted gifts, personalized clothing, chocolate platters, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories cater to various demographics - women, unisex, kids, and men. Store-based and non-store-based retailers like Redbubble, Spencer Gifts, and Personalization Mall offer diverse options. User-submitted artwork and face masks are new trends. Experiential gifting, social media influencers, and peer-to-peer collaborative platforms are shaping the industry. Trade tensions and the risk of recession pose challenges, but bespoke updates and digital archives ensure growth. Non-photo personalized and photo personalized gifts cater to different client bases. Photo personalized gifts remain strong, but non-photo personalized gifts are gaining traction.

The personalized gifts market exhibits seasonal purchasing patterns, with a notable percentage of customers making purchases only during special occasions or festive seasons. Notable occasions driving significant sales include Father's Day, Mother's Day, and Valentines Day. Vendors in the market must adapt to these trends by updating or expanding their personalized gift offerings accordingly. This seasonal approach ensures a strong market presence and caters to the varying gift-giving preferences of consumers.

Segment Overview

This personalized gifts market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts

1.2 Photo personalized gifts Distribution Channel 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-photo personalized gifts- The personalized gifts market encompasses a wide range of non-photo gift categories, including wearables and accessories, decorations, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, and pet care, as well as bed and bath gifts. Cimpress Plc, CafePress, Inc., and others are prominent vendors offering non-photo personalized gifts. The wearables and accessories segment includes personalized clothing, footwear, and accessories, such as shirts, t-shirts, bodysuits, bibs, intimate apparel, neckties, hats, footwear, and others. Personalized decoration gifts consist of personalized wall art, home furnishings, and outdoor and garden gifts, including canvas prints, wood wall art, wall plaques and signs, wall decals, growth charts, canvas tiles, sports prints, garden mats, garden flags, garden stones, flowerpots, wind chimes, and others. Personalized stationery gifts and greeting cards include greeting cards, notepads, pens, and others. Personalized greeting cards are popular for various festive or personal occasions, while personalized stationery gifts can be customized in terms of design, background color, background image, and size. The sports equipment and toys segment includes personalized toys, games, and sports equipment, such as personalized golf balls, personalized baseballs, and personalized whistles. Personalized educational gifts and toys for kids are also available. The food and beverages segment consists of personalized confectionery gifts and personalized wine and champagne. Customizations include custom text on confectionery bars or boxes and custom gift messages, as well as the choice of chocolate type for confectionery gifts and personalized wine bottles for wine lovers. Vendors are focusing on offering unique and customizable products to drive market growth, such as Pinnacle Promotions' City Bonfires Smores Night Pack featuring a portable fire pit with a custom lid label and custom box label. These customizations make personalized gifts a popular and unique gift option for various occasions.

Research Analysis

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as jewelry and home decor, continue to be popular choices. However, the market is also embracing digitization, with 3D printing and smartphone usage playing key roles in creating customized items. Eco-friendly personalized gifts are gaining traction as consumers prioritize sustainability. Brands like Roc Nation have entered the market, expanding its reach and increasing competition. Non-photo personalized gifts, like bespoke updates and digital archives, are also growing in popularity. The market's client base is diverse, with expansions into stores and contracts with larger corporations. Peer-to-peer collaborative platforms, like Etsy, offer a competitive edge for small businesses. Despite challenges such as trade tensions, risk of recession, and zero-Covid policies, the market's competitiveness remains strong.

Market Research Overview

The personalized gifts market is thriving as people seek unique and thoughtful presents for friends, family, and relatives. Handcrafted gifts, such as personalized clothing, accessories, diaries, and desk accessories, continue to be popular choices. The trend towards digitization and 3D printing has opened up new possibilities for personalized items, including eco-friendly options. Non-photo personalized gifts, like face masks and greeting cards, are also gaining traction. Brands like Roc Nation and Archies Limited, as well as non-store-based retailers like Redbubble and Personalization Mall, are expanding their offerings to cater to this demand. User-submitted artwork and bespoke updates are driving innovation, while experiential gifting and social media influencers add excitement. However, trade tensions and the risk of recession may impact the market's growth. The market encompasses a wide range of products for women, men, kids, and unisex, sold both in stores and online. Non-photo personalized gifts, such as digitally printed face masks, are becoming increasingly popular. With the rise of peer-to-peer collaborative platforms and digital archives, the future of personalized gifts looks bright.

