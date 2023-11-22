Personalized Gifts Market to increase by USD 13.01 billion between 2022 to 2027; the growth of the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personalized gifts market size is expected to grow by USD 13.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. continuous development of new products is notably driving the personalized gifts market. However, factors such as the seasonal nature of the market may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Non-photo personalized gifts and Photo personalized gifts), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The online segment will be significant for the personalized gifts market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of personalized gifts. The significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world is fueled by the increased global penetration of smartphones. The various types of e-commerce portals that offer personalized gifts include brand-owned online formats and pure-play e-retailers. The sales of personalized gifts through online channels are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the growing trend of online retailing. Furthermore, another major factor driving the segment growth includes the competitively priced offerings and quick delivery services. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is projected to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America has a widespread gifting culture. The main gifting season in the US comprises the traditional holiday season that extends from Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year. To help their customers buy personalized gifts at lower costs, certain vendors offer personalized gifts and also try to provide additional promotional offers. Furthermore, based on integrating innovative technologies, vendors can increase their sales, which, in turn, will fuel market growth.

Company Insights

The personalized gifts market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Dezains Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, Zazzle Inc.

View a FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The US - personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,855.15 million.

The UK Personalized Gifts Market size is projected to increase by USD 898.1 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% between 2022 and 2027.

Personalized Gifts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio