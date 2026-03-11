Personalized Health Association (PHA) Launches to Advance Responsible Access to Personalized Medicine in the United States

New National Organization Focuses on Modern Policy, Patient Access, and Safe Innovation

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personalized Health Association (PHA) has announced its launch as a federally registered 501(c)(4) education and advocacy organization dedicated to advancing responsible access to personalized, regenerative, and precision medicine across the United States.

The organization brings together clinicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers with a shared mission: to ensure that innovative, patient-specific therapies are safe, lawful, scalable, and accessible within a modernized regulatory framework.

Personalized medicine is already transforming healthcare delivery, yet many therapies continue to operate within outdated regulatory structures. These legacy frameworks create barriers for patients, generate uncertainty for providers, and often push responsible innovation beyond U.S. borders. PHA was established to address these challenges and advocate for policies that support safe, ethical, and transparent progress in modern medicine.

"At its core, personalized medicine is about delivering the right care to the right patient at the right time," said Jimmy St. Louis, President, Personalized Health Association (PHA). "PHA was formed to ensure policy evolves alongside science. We believe patient-provider autonomy, supported by modern regulation and rigorous standards, is essential to advancing innovation responsibly while maintaining safety, accountability, and trust."

"Healthcare is moving toward a future where treatment is tailored to the individual, not the average patients. The Personalized Health Association was founded to help accelerate that transition by bringing together innovators, policymakers, and medical providers to advance safe, evidence-based personalization health solutions," said Bill Moses, Founder, Personalized Health Association.

PHA's guiding principle centers on patient-provider autonomy supported by modern policy, emphasizing that responsible access to personalized therapies is not deregulation, but rather the ability to practice high-quality medicine within clear, evidence-based frameworks.

The organization will advocate for:

Expanded patient access to personalized and precision care

Preservation of physician judgment and responsibility

Clear, workable regulatory pathways

Evidence generation and continuous learning

U.S.-based care delivery, research, and innovation

"PHA is committed to providing visionary leadership for the paradigm shift that is coming to American healthcare," said Steve Bullock, CEO PerfectRx.

PHA will focus its efforts across several critical areas shaping the future of personalized medicine, including peptide therapies, regenerative medicine, compounding, and telemedicine. The association aims to support clinician-directed use, safety-reviewed access, ethical sourcing, patient-specific treatment models, and durable federal frameworks that enable longitudinal, coordinated care.

"Personalized medicine is not a future concept, it is already being practiced," added St. Louis. "PHA's role is to ensure innovation can move forward openly and responsibly here in the United States, supported by thoughtful policy, scientific rigor, and a commitment to patient safety."

By convening leaders across medicine, science, and policy, PHA will serve as a national platform for education, collaboration, and advocacy, ensuring that personalized medicine advances in a way that benefits patients while upholding the highest standards of quality and transparency.

About the Personalized Health Association (PHA)

The Personalized Health Association (PHA) is a federally registered 501(c)(4) education and advocacy organization advancing personalized, regenerative, and precision medicine in the United States. PHA brings together clinicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to ensure innovative, patient-specific therapies are safe, lawful, scalable, and accessible. Through policy modernization, evidence-driven standards, and responsible advocacy, PHA works to enable patient–provider autonomy while maintaining safety, quality, accountability, and public trust. Find us on LinkedIn (69) Personalized Health Association: Posts | LinkedIn

