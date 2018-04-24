Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Brings an Innovative Approach to Medical Conferences

SEATTLE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) will host the Sixth Annual Thought Leaders Consortium Oct. 12-13, 2018 at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The title of the 2018 conference is The Science of Precision: What's Next for Personalized Lifestyle Health Care. PLMI has successfully sponsored five previous consortia. Each event has attracted a global audience of thought leaders from health care, research, and business, as well as medical technology visionaries.

The 2018 Thought Leaders Consortium will be facilitated by PLMI President Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., a respected research scientist, speaker, and author who also has a notable history as a pioneer in the natural products industry. "Collaboration — breaking down barriers between different disciplines of science, and between academic researchers and practicing clinicians — has been key to the success of many new initiatives over the last decade," says Dr. Bland. "At PLMI, we seek to bring together individuals and organizations that can generate positive ideas and actionable projects to improve health outcomes for patients, streamline processes within the healthcare industry, and deliver data to researchers in efficient and ethical ways."

The Thought Leaders Consortium is a unique gathering with seating for less than 500 attendees. Presenters are selected from diverse fields and they participate in keynote talks, panels discussions, and one-to-one onstage dialogues. Early registration is encouraged; this event typically reaches attendance capacity several months in advance.

About the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute

The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute is a nonprofit organization based in the Pacific Northwest. Our mission is to transform health care through the promotion of information, innovation, and implementation of personalized lifestyle medicine. We provide cutting-edge communication about the latest developments in personalized lifestyle medicine through our website and other educational endeavors. To learn more visit http://plminstitute.org.

Media:

Trish Eury, 206-565-3145

trisheury@plminstitute.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalized-lifestyle-medicine-institute-brings-an-innovative-approach-to-medical-conferences-300635903.html

SOURCE Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Related Links

http://plminstitute.org

