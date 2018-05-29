Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On

The participating locations are:

21 Sav-On pharmacies at Albertsons in Boise, Idaho and nearby communities;

and nearby communities; 5 Jewel-Osco pharmacies at Jewel-Osco in the Chicago area; and

area; and 2 Sav-On pharmacies at Acme in the Philadelphia area.

Both Genomind and Albertsons Companies are hopeful that the number of locations offering the service will increase over time.

"We are excited to bring this opportunity to educate our patients about how genetic testing may be able to help them get better faster as they face mental health challenges. We have reviewed the Genecept Assay from Genomind and feel confident about how its platform can enable an individualized approach to treatment," says Albertsons Companies Senior Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Wellness, Mark Panzer.

At the select locations, specially trained pharmacists may decide to counsel a patient if they see a pattern of the patient having unsuccessful experiences with a medicine prescribed for depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder or other mental illnesses. For instance, up to half of all patients respond poorly to the first psychiatric medicine they try because everyone's body is different, partially based upon on their individual genetic makeup.

The pharmacist, if the patient agrees, would then contact the treating clinician and suggest the Genecept Assay. The Assay identifies patient-specific genetic markers that indicate which treatments are likely to work as intended, have no effect or cause adverse effects.

The pharmacist would be able to administer the test in a private area of the pharmacy; it involves collecting a small amount of saliva from the patient's mouth with a cheek swab.

The pharmacist would review the results of the genetic test with the patient after it's returned from Genomind's CLIA-certified lab. The clinician also would receive the test and could use it to help guide treatment decisions.

"We strongly embrace Albertsons Companies' mission to help people across the country live better lives, and we are honored to now be part of that effort," says Michael Koffler, President and CEO, Genomind. "Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco and Sav-On are among the most established and respected pharmacies and pharmacists in the communities they serve. We are eager to bring Genomind's unique platform to their patients."

The Genecept Assay covers more than 20 drug classes, 122 medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 18 clinically validated genes and 97 percent of medications used to treat depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, attention-deficit disorder and autism. It also offers comprehensive coverage of pain medications.

Genecept has been shown in peer-reviewed published studies to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall medical costs; further details are available at https://genomind.com/clinical-evidence/.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

About Genomind

Genomind® is a unique personalized medicine platform that brings innovation to healthcare around the world. Genomind, comprised of pioneering scientists and thought leaders in brain health and genetics, delivers actionable insights to clinicians, healthcare partners and individuals in order to improve the quality of human life. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

About the Genecept Assay

The Genecept Assay® is a genetic test designed to help clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients with mental illness. It identifies patient-specific genetic markers that indicate which treatments are likely to work as intended, have no effect or cause adverse effects. It is an easily administered cheek swab test that analyzes key genes that have been selected based on hundreds of studies showing that variations in these genes can inform treatment decisions. The Assay is used to guide treatment for a range of psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain and substance abuse, and has been shown in peer-reviewed published studies to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall medical costs. Each Assay provides clinicians with an easy-to-read patient report and a complimentary psychopharmacogenomic consultation. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

