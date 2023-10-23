Personalized Medicine Key to IVD Procedure Volumes' 10% Annual Growth

News provided by

Kalorama Information

23 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Population, aging, insurance levels and new test development are key factors in the growth of in vitro diagnostic procedures, but keep an eye on the impact of precision medicine as an important demographic trend forecast to contribute to rising volumes between 2023-2028.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry is on track again after the disruptions of the pandemic. The overall volume of IVD procedures will rise steadily throughout most of the world, boosted by aging population trends, proliferating epidemiological patterns, increasing availability of healthcare funding, and widespread adoption of patient care strategies that emphasize early disease detection and preventive medicine. As a result of these key factors, the global volume of IVD procedures is forecast to increase almost 10% annually from 2023-2028, according to the diagnostic market research report In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes (Chemistry, Immunoassays, Hematology, Microbiology, Histology, Point of Care), 2023-2028.

The September 2023 report, currently for sale by leading medical market research publisher Kalorama Information, presents projections covering the 2023 to 2028 period for:

  • the global number of IVD procedures by type (self and professional point-of-care, clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular, hematology, coagulation, microbiology, blood banking, and histology/cytology);
  • the total number of IVD tests by region and selected countries;
  • and the average and total worldwide cost of various IVD tests.

Kalorama Information forecasts that other factors contributing to growth will include ongoing improvements in healthcare delivery systems, an increasing volume of inpatient and outpatient activity, and heightened attention on reducing the incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. 

Beyond this, one of the most intriguing trends to watch is personalized medicine, which is also known as precision medicine. Personalized medicine has a fairly broad meaning, but it is medicine that uses an individual's unique genetic profile to guide decisions about prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease.

"Personalized medicine is an innovative approach to tailoring treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. This is a relatively new field of medicine that combines pharmacology and genetics, and it is picking up steam," said Daniel Granderson, editor for Kalorama Information.

IVD is an integral part of personalized medicine as it provides critical information needed to make treatment decisions. Specific examples where IVD devices provide personalized medicine include blood glucose tests, pregnancy tests, cancer screening and in-home HIV testing.

COVID-19 was very instrumental in creating a sharp rise in the demand for IVD products causing an unprecedented surge in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and serology-based rapid tests. The pandemic also demonstrated the value of these products and helped to create a very supportive regulatory environment.

One reason that personalized medicine is advancing is that patients are demanding more personalized care—the one-size-fits-all model is not satisfying the expectations of the patients. Patients are becoming increasingly more engaged in personally-directed care through the use of biometric indices such as smartphones or smart wearables, i.e. watches, rings or other monitors. These devices are generating a massive amount of data providing insights into patient health and providing physicians with patient-specific data. A recent testament to the growing popularity of wearables in healthcare was an appearance by Abbott Laboratories CEO Robert Ford at the HLTH 2023 conference in Las Vegas earlier in October discussing the company's expansion into a new market: consumer wearables.

The growing evidence of technologies that provide personalized data is likely to  lead to betterpatient outcomes. Many of the IVD tests are benefiting from the uptake of personalized medicine which is expected to continue to increase.

For more information or to purchase In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes, 2023-2028, visit Kalorama Information's website at: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/ivd-procedure-volumes-2023-2028/.

About the Report

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes, 2023-2028 is an essential resource for the IVD business planner. It is intended to serve as a companion piece to Kalorama's flagship IVD publication—The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 16th Edition.

The market analysis in this report offers calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Kalorama Information produces dozens of reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.

Kalorama Information's studies feature independent primary research conducted by experienced analysts. Researchers build their market analysis independently from published databases, validating data with inside industry contacts and extensive secondary research, so you can have confidence that you're getting your information from the most trusted source in the industry!   

For Media Inquiries Contact: 
Daniel Granderson
(703) 783-1721
[email protected]

SOURCE Kalorama Information

Also from this source

8 Key Trends in the $106 Billion Worldwide IVD Market

8 Key Trends in the $106 Billion Worldwide IVD Market

In vitro diagnostics (IVDs) remain dynamic. The IVD market is a high R&D spend industry with constant innovations and routine interest from venture...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.