Personalized Medicine Products Advanced by FDA in 2019 Address Root Causes of Rare Diseases, Offer Expanded Options for Cancer Patients, and Help Target Therapies to Responders, PMC Report Shows

Personalized Medicine at FDA: The Scope & Significance of Progress in 2019 defines personalized medicine as a field "in which physicians use diagnostic tests to determine which medical treatments will work best for each patient or use medical interventions to alter molecular mechanisms, often genetic, that cause disease or influence a patient's response to certain treatments." The report classifies 11 new therapeutic molecular entities and one gene therapy as personalized treatments. Five of those treatments are the first to address root causes of devastating rare diseases. Four others provide new options for cancer patients, and two include FDA labeling that will help patients avoid debilitating and costly adverse side effects. The report also explains how seven newly cleared or approved diagnostics will help make the health care system more efficient by targeting treatments to only those patients who will benefit from them, sparing expenses and side effects for those who will not.

"Personalized Medicine at FDA: The Scope & Significance of Progress in 2019 reminds us that personalized medicine offers new hope to patients with devastating diseases as well as opportunities to avoid prescribing therapies that will be unsafe or ineffective for certain populations of patients," said Edward Abrahams, President, PMC.

In classifying 11 of the 44 (25 percent) new therapeutic molecular entities FDA approved last year as personalized medicines, this year's report marks the sixth straight year that personalized medicines have accounted for more than 20 percent of the agency's new drug approvals. These approvals have increased sharply since 2005, when personalized medicines accounted for just 5 percent of newly approved therapies.

About the Personalized Medicine Coalition:

The Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), representing innovators, scientists, patients, providers and payers, promotes the understanding and adoption of personalized medicine concepts, services and products to benefit patients and the health system. For more information about PMC, visit www.personalizedmedicinecoalition.org.

PRESS CONTACT



Christopher J. Wells

Vice President, Public Affairs

Personalized Medicine Coalition

cwells@personalizedmedicinecoalition.org

(202) 589-1755

SOURCE Personalized Medicine Coalition

Related Links

http://www.personalizedmedicinecoalition.org

