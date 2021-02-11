Personalized Medicines Top One-Third of All New Drug Approvals in 2020 for Third Time in Last Four Years

Personalized Medicine at FDA: The Scope & Significance of Progress in 2020 describes how newly approved tests and therapies will help transform care for molecularly selected subsets of patients with cancer, rare diseases, and common/infectious diseases. Seven of the personalized therapies listed in the report are designed to address the root causes of devastating rare genetic diseases for which patients had few treatment options before. The report also notes how expanded indications will extend the unprecedented benefits of cancer immunotherapies to patients with solid tumors of all types that are tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H). Perhaps most significantly, it explains how the first FDA-approved blood-based biomarker tests for cancer will help guide targeted treatment strategies for patients who are unable to undergo invasive operations to obtain tissue biopsies. The emergence of blood-based biomarker testing anticipates a new era in which cancers are detected at earlier stages, when they are easier and less expensive to treat.

"Personalized Medicine at FDA: The Scope & Significance of Progress in 2020 documents FDA's unwavering commitment to expanding the frontiers of personalized medicine while also demonstrating industry's commitment to developing innovative and groundbreaking products that serve patients and make health systems more efficient," said PMC President Edward Abrahams.

About the Personalized Medicine Coalition:

The Personalized Medicine Coalition, a 501(c)3 organization comprised of 14 distinct stakeholder groups within health care, promotes the understanding and adoption of personalized medicine concepts, services and products to benefit patients and the health system. For more information, please visit www.personalizedmedicinecoalition.org.

Contact: Christopher J. Wells

Personalized Medicine Coalition

[email protected]

202-580-9780

SOURCE Personalized Medicine Coalition

Related Links

http://www.personalizedmedicinecoalition.org

