Personalized Nutrition Market Projected to Reach $38.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Personalized Nutrition Market by Measurement Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement), Application (Indication-based, Standard Supplements), Distribution Channel, End-Use - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $13.41 billion in 2023 to reach $38.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.13% over the forecast period.

Personalized nutrition marks a transformative approach to diet management and nutritional care, catering to individual health requirements through genetic insights, lifestyle patterns, dietary habits, and specific health objectives. This innovative strategy facilitates weight control and metabolic health improvement and ensures tailored dietary interventions for enhanced well-being. The global market for personalized nutrition is witnessing substantial growth, driven by a heightened focus on health and wellness, the advent of genetic testing, and a booming interest in nutrition. The sector witnesses a favorable horizon with the digital shift toward online personalized nutrition services and the burgeoning startup ecosystem. In the Americas, the need for personalized nutrition is increased by a proactive perspective on health, the prevalence of lifestyle ailments, and the integration of digital health technologies. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits rapid market growth due to urbanization, technological progress, and a spike in health consciousness, with Southeast Asia emerging as a key player. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is also experiencing a significant uptick in personalized nutrition, propelled by technological innovations, a rise in chronic disease cases, and health-focused governmental initiatives, making the personalized nutrition space for expansion and innovation.

A significant shift toward personalized nutrition has gained momentum as global awareness of the critical role of diet and exercise in preventing chronic diseases rises. Recognizing each individual's unique health needs and dietary preferences, the National Institutes of Health supported the Nutrition for Precision Health program. This initiative paved the way for developing tailored dietary algorithms, marking a significant leap from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to a more customized one. The surge in personalized nutrition reflects a transformative era in healthcare, merging advanced technologies such as nutrigenomics and digital health services to offer precise, individualized care plans, emphasizing a proactive stance on health maintenance and disease prevention.

Adopting active measurement strategies in personalized nutrition is increasingly becoming a game-changer, providing individuals with the tools to directly monitor and report their dietary habits, physical activities, and overall health parameters with remarkable precision. This approach, facilitated by the latest mobile applications and wearable technology, empowers people to meticulously track their food intake, exercise regimes, and sleep cycles in real-time. This detailed and immediate feedback level contrasts standard measurement methods that rely on more traditional, clinically validated protocols to evaluate nutritional and health metrics. Active measurements' dynamic and personalized insights pave the way for tailored nutritional advice and interventions, making them a foundation in modern dietary management. These conventional techniques offer a uniform and more objective way of gathering data.

The key players in the Personalized Nutrition Market include Nestlé S.A., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Amway Corporation, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

We proudly unveil ThinkMi, a cutting-edge AI product designed to transform how businesses interact with the Personalized Nutrition Market. ThinkMi stands out as your premier market intelligence partner, delivering unparalleled insights with the power of artificial intelligence. Whether deciphering market trends or offering actionable intelligence, ThinkMi is engineered to provide precise, relevant answers to your most critical business questions. This revolutionary tool is more than just an information source; it's a strategic asset that empowers your decision-making with up-to-the-minute data, ensuring you stay ahead in the fiercely competitive Personalized Nutrition Market.

