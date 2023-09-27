Personalized Nutrition Market size to increase by USD 6.47 billion between 2022 to 2027. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The personalized nutrition market size is expected to grow by USD 6.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing adoption of personalized nutrition products among athletes is notably driving the personalized nutrition market. However, factors such as low penetration in developing regions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (active measurement and standard measurement), end-user (direct-to-consumer, wellness and fitness centers, hospital and clinics, and institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the personalized nutrition market including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Atlas Health Europe Ltd., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, BIRON HEALTH GROUP, BlueDot Inc., Fagron NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Noho Health Inc., Nourished Official, Nutrigenomix Inc., Prenetics Global Ltd., Segterra Inc., and Zipongo Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Nutrition Market 2023-2027

Personalized Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amway Corp: The company offers personalized nutritional products such as personalized supplements vitamin packs and kits. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Personalized Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The active measurement segment is significant during the forecast period. This is the process of actively monitoring and quantifying various aspects of an individual diet and nutrition intake. It mainly comprises monitoring the types and quantities of foods consumed. Furthermore, features like monitoring other relevant factors that may affect nutrition, including physical activity, the amount of water, and any nutritional supplements consumed are also included. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the active measurement segment of the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing awareness of health consciousness among many consumers in the region as well as the fact that they're looking for options to enhance their overall health and well-being. Another factor that positively affects the regional market growth is the increasing focus on preventive healthcare in North America . Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional personalized nutrition market in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Personalized Nutrition Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized nutrition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personalized nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personalized nutrition market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of personalized nutrition market companies

Personalized Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Atlas Health Europe Ltd., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Balchem Inc., BASF SE, BIRON HEALTH GROUP, BlueDot Inc., Fagron NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Noho Health Inc., Nourished Official, Nutrigenomix Inc., Prenetics Global Ltd., Segterra Inc., and Zipongo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

