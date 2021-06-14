Personalized Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 16.70 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global personalized nutrition market report.

The personalized nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.53% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

North America dominates the personalized nutrition market and accounts for 43.88% of the global share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.44% during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for personalized nutrition, with a market share of 26.89% and is expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 2.17 billion . The functional food industry comprises food, beverage, and supplement sectors and has experienced fast growth in recent years. It is estimated that the global food and beverages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. The sports nutrigenomics market is expected to generate additional revenue of USD 1.98 billion in the forecast period with a growing CAGR of 19.99% Due the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have started to understand more about the requirements and needs of consumers. Hence the COVID-19 will continue to act as a significant driver for the personalized nutrition market in the long run.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, form, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Personalized Nutrition Market – Segmentation

Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals products have high potential in the Asia Pacific region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females.

region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females. The discovery of compounds such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and other pigments has led to the advent of dietary supplements. It is growing at a CAGR of around 14% in the market. The aqueous coating solution is used to coat the tablets as it makes the tablet safe, protective, and easy to swallow, and the usage of this solution is booming in the supplements segment.

Consuming a nutritious diet is essential to maintain a healthy weight and attain the necessary nutrients for healthy body function. People are shifting toward personalized health advice as an individual can get dietary advice tailored explicitly according to the genotype to prevent and treat chronic diseases.

Personalized Nutrition Market by Product

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals



Functional Foods & Beverages



Sports Nutrigenomics



Digitized DNA

Personalized Nutrition Market by Form

Tablets



Capsules



Powders



Liquids



Others

Personalized Nutrition Market by Application

Standard Supplement



Diseased Based



Sports Nutrition

Personalized Nutrition Market by End-User

Direct-to-Consumers



Wellness & Fitness Centers



Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions



Others

Personalized Nutrition Market – Dynamics

Digital technologies enable the smooth transmission of real-time data at greater convenience with less cost. Hectic lifestyles force people to indulge in unhealthy eating habits such as fatty foods and takeaways, which do not fulfill their nutritional requirements. Increasing awareness among people about health has led to the adoption of innovative technologies and products. Digital healthcare solutions help in improving individual health and wellness. Digital healthcare covers everything from wearables gadgets to ingestible sensors, from mobile health applications to artificial intelligence. The nutritional requirements and responses to dietary consumption could vary from person to person. Thus, healthcare professionals offer customized dietary recommendations through personalized digital tools such as mobile applications as people are looking for quick diagnosis, timely advice, treatment, and reassurance about adequate nutritional intake.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Consumer Inclination toward Healthy Lifestyles

Rise in Aging Population Worldwide

Advances in Personalized Nutrition Technologies

Growth Opportunities through Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

Personalized Nutrition Market – Geography

North America is the largest regional market and accounted for a share of 43.88% in the global personalized nutrition market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising demand for highly nutritious products are driving the adoption of personalized nutrition products in the region. People are facing lifestyle disorders due to changes in lifestyle and irregularities in nutrition consumption, which is also triggering the demand for personalized nutrition products. The market is expected to grow during the pandemic and the forecast period due to the growing use of nutritional products to maintain and improve the immune system. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing popularity of digital solutions and preference for customized diet plans are driving the growth of market.

Personalized Nutrition Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Norway



Sweden



Finland



Denmark



Belgium



Switzerland



Russia

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

Major Vendors

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrigenomix

BASF SE

DSM

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Biomed

DNAlysis

Persona

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem

Wellness Coaches

DayTwo

BiogeniQ

Mindbodygreen

Helix & Gene

Metagenics

Baze

GX Sciences

Viome

Zipongo

Care/of

DNAfit

Vitagene

InstaFit

Segterra

Nutrino

Nourish3D

Rootine

Supp Nutrition

