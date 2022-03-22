Personalized Nutrition Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.56 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global personalized nutrition market is expected to grow from USD 0.98 billion in 2020 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12515

A personalized nutrition plan, also known as the customized nourishment approach, depends on the nutritionists and other dietary experts who bring out dietary improvements to optimize and improve our health. Such measures help minimize the risks of diseases like obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Personalized nutrition is at the core of what enlisted dieticians have been doing since the calling: conveying custom-made nourishment counsel that fits their patient's physical, clinical, and enthusiastic necessities. In recent times, things have gotten significantly more explicit. Presently, personalized nutrition includes a more top-to-bottom methodology, which includes surveying an individual's hereditary qualities, dietary propensities, physical movement, rest practices, microbiome, and even the metabolism rates.

In the present scenario, the population across developed and developing countries are progressively searching for custom-made ways to deal with their wellbeing and health. With technological advancements, there have been developments that can offer the knowledge and information needed to generate custom nutritional plans effectively and efficiently. The rise in health consciousness among people all across the globe owing to the increase in disposable income coupled with increasing health-related problems such as obesity, is the primary factor for market growth and development. The increasing demand for organic and natural food products is the driving factor for market growth and development. Organic food is different from conventionally and traditionally grown food because organic food is grown under a natural system of agriculture, without synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. Natural food products are made from organically available raw materials. The rise in popularity of these products results from the increasing awareness about the health benefits of organic food.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/personalized-nutrition-market-12515

Key players operating in the global personalized nutrition market BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (GX Sciences, Inc.), Habit Food Personalized, LLC, InsideTracker (Segterra), Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, Mixfit Inc. (DSM), Nutrigenomix Inc., Telomere Diagnostics, Inc (TeloYears), Orig3n, Pure Encapsulations, SDC Nutrition Inc., STYRLABS, Vitagene, Vitamin Packs, Inc., and Zipongo, among others. To enhance their market position in the global personalized nutrition market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In July 2018 , Royal DSM, a global science-based company, acquired an equity stake in Mixfit Inc. This investment builds on the previously announced partnership between DSM & Mixfit. It combines DSM's unparalleled expertise in essential micronutrients with the technological edge of Mixfit to analyze health data in real-time and address nutritional gaps effectively.

, Royal DSM, a global science-based company, acquired an equity stake in Mixfit Inc. This investment builds on the previously announced partnership between DSM & Mixfit. It combines DSM's unparalleled expertise in essential micronutrients with the technological edge of Mixfit to analyze health data in real-time and address nutritional gaps effectively. In 2018, Nestle S.A. chose Japan's aging population to launch its first personalized nutrition service using a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing, and smartphone services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12515

The repeat recommendation segment dominated the market in 2020.

The recommendation segment is divided into standalone fixed, continuous, and repeat. The repeat recommendation segment dominated the market in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed to custom set nutritional plans by the dietitians and nutritionists for a healthy state of being.

The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2020.

The supplements segment includes dietary supplements & nutraceuticals, and functional foods. The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption and acceptance rate of the supplements. With the rising cases of lifestyle issues and problems, people adopt nutritional supplements to maintain an optimal balance.

The powder segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into tablets, capsules, powder, and liquids by dosage. The powder segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed to the increasing availability of supplements and their products in powder form.

Regional Segment Analysis of the personalized nutrition Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12515

North America region emerged as the largest market for the personalized nutrition market with around 37.1% share of the market revenue in 2020. The regional growth is attributed to the substantial number of organizations in the nutrition industry and health institutes in the U.S. Moreover, using the FDA-approved ingredients for the manufacturing and production of functional food products will stimulate regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure. The increasing lifestyle-related diseases are also common in and across the region. Moreover, the rising adoption of smart wearables for healthcare monitoring will poise significant market development.

About the report:

The global personalized nutrition market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients objectives of high-quality output within a short time. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. The customized solutions are tailored to meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

SOURCE The Brainy Insights