Personalized Nutrition Market to Grow at a Fascinating CAGR of 11.48% in the 2022-2030 Timeframe | Defined by Research Dive

The global personalized nutrition market is expected to grow primarily owing to the growing demand for personalized solutions. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2030

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global personalized nutrition market is expected to register a revenue of $37,286.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period 2022–2030.

Segments of the Personalized Nutrition Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Product Type : active measurement and standard measurement

Active Measurement – Expected to register a revenue of $25,123.2 million during the forecast period

In order to maintain an accurate and personalized nutrient profile based on the demands of the individual, active measurement techniques are required. This is likely to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Application : standard supplement and disease-based

: standard supplement and disease-based Disease Based– Likely to surpass $11,929.6 million by 2030

The increasing number of diseases globally is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022–2030 timeframe.

End-use : direct-to-consumer, wellness & fitness centers, hospital & clinics, and institutions

: direct-to-consumer, wellness & fitness centers, hospital & clinics, and institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers – Expected to surpass $11,566.0 million by 2030

The growing trend for the adoption of health services such as personal training, nutrition consulting, and fitness center among people is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Projected to register a revenue of $14,877.5 million by 2030

The strong presence of major personalized nutrition suppliers and manufacturers offering cutting-edge personalized nutrition diets and testing is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

Receiving dietary advice based on individual needs is becoming more and more popular, which is expected to make the personalized nutrition market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Furthermore, rising obesity and unhealthy lifestyles, as well as hectic lifestyles and poor eating habits, are expected to propel the market forward. However, expensive personalized nutritionists, a lack of understanding, and the high cost of dietary supplements and nutrition plans with personalized nutrition might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The increasing technological developments in personalized nutrition are predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, shifting consumer demand patterns, such as a preference for high-nutritional-value foods, are expected to propel the personalized nutrition market forward in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

The new coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on a number of businesses, yet the market for personalized nutrition saw tremendous development during this time. With the lockdown imposed by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, many individuals took their health more seriously and adopted healthy diets. As health issues increased, individuals started selecting health supplements to boost their immunity, resulting in a greater demand for personalized nutrition. As a result, the importance of having good health increased dramatically during the pandemic, fueling the personalized nutrition market growth.

Key Players of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

The major players of the market include

DSM

BASF SE

Herbalife Nutrition

DNAfit

Amway

Wellness Coaches

Habit LLC

Atlas Biomed

Balchem Corporation

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in March 2022, Zitamine, a tech-enabled startup for personalized nutrition, launched the first personalized nutrition solution in Romania.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Personalized Nutrition Market:

SOURCE Research Dive