Personalized Nutrition Market to Hit $37.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 11.48% CAGR: AMR

Rise in popularity of nutritional guidance based on individual needs and surge in obesity and unhealthy people due to fast-paced lifestyle have boosted the growth of the global personalized nutrition market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement), by Application (Standard Supplement, Disease Based), by End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Hospital and Clinics, Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global personalized nutrition industry was pegged at $14.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $37.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in popularity of nutritional guidance based on individual needs and surge in obesity and unhealthy people due to fast-paced lifestyle have boosted the growth of the global personalized nutrition market. Furthermore, shift in consumer trends such as preference for high-quality nutritional food based on their nutrient profile would open new opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17024

Covid-19 scenario:

During the pandemic, the market for personalized nutrition witnessed positive growth as many consumers considered them as defense against chronic health conditions including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

The increased cases of Covid-19 patients across the globe boosted the investment in R&D. moreover, surge in demand for minerals, vitamins, and supplements as well as focus toward improving immunity and health increased during the pandemic. This supplemented the market growth.

The active measurement segment dominated the market

By product type, the active measurement segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global personalized nutrition market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period, owing to growing health awareness among the consumers. The report includes analysis of the standard measurement segment.

The wellness and fitness centers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end use, the wellness and fitness centers segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.88% from 2021 to 2030, due to increasing number of a fitness center and product availability. The direct-to-consumer segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global personalized nutrition market.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global personalized nutrition market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.76% from 2022 to 2030, owing to growing number of wellness & fitness centers and product penetration.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17024

Major market players

BASF SE

DSM

Herbalife Nutrition

Amway

DNAfit

Wellness Coaches

Atlas Biomed

Habit, LLC

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Organic Food and Beverages Market Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Meal Replacement Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Probiotic Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Natural Food & Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research