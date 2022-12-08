Personalized Nutrition Market To Reach USD 37.3 Billion By 2030, Growing At A Cagr of 11.48% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement, Standard Measurement), by Application (Standard Supplement, Disease Based), by End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Hospital and Clinics, Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The global personalized nutrition market size was USD 14.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Personalized Nutrition Market

Some of the key factors anticipated to significantly impact personalized nutrition market growth during the forecast period are the aging population across regions, the growing trend of digital healthcare solutions, and the rising need for customized solutions as a consequence of increased health awareness.

The development of personalized nutrition strategies is also anticipated to be encouraged by changing consumer trends, such as a demand for high-quality nutritional food based on their nutrient profile, which will support market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET

Almost everyone reacts to diet in a different way, which is mostly connected to how each person's lifestyle, microbiome, and genetics are distinct. Personalized nutrition is a technique for making suggestions for wholesome eating programs, goods, and services. Furthermore, both healthy individuals and patients can benefit from tailored nutrition. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the personalized nutrition market.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, the personalized nutrition market has seen positive results. Additionally, according to an article by the American Nutrition Association, personalized nutrition is seen as the first line of defense against a number of health conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, as a result of which there is a significant increase in demand for it.

The need for customized meals and supplements has substantially expanded as people's awareness of holistic well-being grows. Individualized nutrition has become more popular as a result of greater disposable income and increased consumer health awareness. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the personalized nutrition market. Individually tailored diets are in great demand as a result of shifting consumer preferences for health and wellness products. Due to customers becoming increasingly nutrient-specific, a genetically based tailored diet is becoming more and more popular. People are increasingly switching from generic dietary supplements to ones that are specifically tailored to their genetic makeup and address their health concerns.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the personalized nutrition market will expand, and technology will continue to play a significant role in this expansion. Several businesses use computational techniques and artificial intelligence to analyze data pertaining to biological systems, such as gene regulatory networks and metabolic pathways, in order to offer individualized food recommendations. The recommendations become more precise as they gather more data.

PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The active measuring customized nutrition sub-segment, which is based on product, became the world leader in 2021 and is predicted to hold the greatest market share during the projected period.

The standard supplement sub-segment, which is based on application, became the world leader in 2021 and is predicted to hold the greatest market share during the projected period.

The direct-to-consumer sub-segment, which ranked first globally in 2021 based on end-use, is expected to hold the biggest market share during the course of the forecast period.

According to the region, the market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. This is explained by the rising acceptance of fortified and functional foods in the area.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

SOURCE Valuates Reports