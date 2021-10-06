Personalizing Care in a Transactional World

Where: Register at www.InstituteforHumanCaring.org/Conference

When: 11 a.m. – 3, EST, Nov. 1, 2021

Why: Transform healthcare culture

Registration fee is $50; $90 with CME

The half-day conference offers six sessions, most featuring main speakers and panel discussions, followed by Q-and-A.

Among the healthcare luminaries: Dr. Wes Ely, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt School of Medicine and author of the recently released "Every Deep-Drawn Breath" (Simon & Schuster), will lead a panel discussion on "Whole Person Care in the ICU" – particularly timely during the pandemic and its attendant clinical isolation. The panel will include Dr. Daniela Lamas, critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and New York Times opinion contributor.

Dr. Tammie Quest, director of the Emory Palliative Care Center and professor at the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine. She kicks off the first session of the day, "Why Serious Illness Is a Serious Health-Equity Issue."

Amy Berman, RN, senior program officer at The John H. Hartford Foundation, will highlight national work she's leading in a session called, "Age-Friendly Work at Providence and Beyond."

In between all this there will be a deep discussion on "Medicine Meets Ministry – Engaging Faith Communities to Fill Unmet Needs," and another on how to customize and humanize your electronic health record system.

"We're bringing together some of the best minds in healthcare and American society to show how culture change in healthcare – leading to real transformation – is not only possible, but readily achievable," said Dr. Ira Byock, founder of the Institute for Human Caring and senior vice president for strategic innovation. "We're making measurable progress across Providence, and are eager to highlight ways that America's health systems can collectively improve patient outcomes, enhance provider satisfaction and save costs."

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org; contact [email protected]

Accreditation with Commendation

This CME activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Swedish Medical Center and Providence Institute for Human Caring. Swedish Medical Center is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™

Swedish Medical Center designates this live activity for a maximum of 3.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

