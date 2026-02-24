Personar's Award-Winning AI Technology Assists Transparency in Premier League Officiating

Personar's TrackSwift platform - proven in Formula 1 - now supports PGMO by delivering real-time communications of the match officials, which aids live and post-match analysis

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Personar, a leader in AI-driven sports technology, today announced that its groundbreaking TrackSwift platform is supporting football officiating in partnership with Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO).

Born from Formula 1 racing, where split-second decisions are critical, TrackSwift has successfully transitioned to football, helping deliver on greater transparency to officiating and fundamentally support how officials make decisions and how fans understand them.

TrackSwift's AI-powered platform actively supports the live in-game operations behind the match officials' on-field and VAR performance, as well as enabling comprehensive post-match review and analysis.

The platform's AI capabilities analyse match audio communications between the on-field officials and VAR officials in real-time, providing valuable operational support during critical reviews while maintaining the integrity of human decision-making, including the Premier League Match Centre's X account.

In post-match analysis, TrackSwift enables the PGMO to conduct thorough communication match reviews in record time, identifying areas of best practice and for improvement, as well as ensuring consistent application of the Laws of the Game across all Premier League matches.

"TrackSwift aids a wider game-changing approach to enhancing officiating transparency," said Adrian Jones, CEO and Co-Founder at Personar. "By leveraging advanced AI technology, we're giving officials more tools to make better-informed decisions while simultaneously helping fans understand the complex judgments in matches. This is about enhancing the beautiful game."

"Our match officials are highly-skilled individuals who are driven by delivering the best possible performance for the game," said Howard Webb, Chief Refereeing Officer. "We are always looking at ways to make those marginal gains, and Personar's TrackSwift technology provides the officials and us with greater levels of information in an efficient manner, which we believe will continue to see us modernise with an ever-evolving game."

About Personar

Personar is a London-based AI sports technology company operating two award-winning platforms: TrackSwift, providing real-time decision intelligence for elite sports organisations, and CoachScribe, an AI coaching analytics platform. With offices across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, Personar is pioneering the use of audio intelligence to transform how coaches and officials make decisions in high-pressure sporting environments. www.personar.ai

About PGMO

Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO) oversees officiating across the Premier League, EFL, WSL Football and The Football Association competitions, providing training, development and mentoring for referees, assistant referees and VARs. PGMO works closely with football to ensure officiating standards continue to evolve with the game through more dynamic pathways that recognise talent and high performance. By fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, the organisation is working to broaden opportunities now and for the future, whilst always maintaining integrity and authority in the professional game.

