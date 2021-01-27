Personica™ Announces EVP of Strategy and Partnerships

Patel is an innovative and dynamic global marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience defining, implementing, and scaling marketing programs that are customer-centric, measurable, and profitable. Focused on data and digital, he has delivered personalized experiences and relevant engagements across customer journeys and brand interactions. At McDonald's, he supported the brand's digital transformation by bringing visibility to data-driven CRM and enabling international markets to activate 1:1 tactics at scale. Most recently, Patel influenced the brand's mass personalization efforts using a decision engine with a clear vision, customer use cases, and channel expansion across international markets.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Personica team," says Patel. "This company has demonstrated rapid strategic growth and product innovation in the last year. I look forward to driving continued growth of our Personalization, Loyalty, and CRM offerings, and creating partnerships that bring even more value to our clients and their guests."

Personica ™ builds technology that enables restaurants to create personal, lasting guest relationships and maximize the value of every transaction, without requiring huge marketing teams or custom-developed systems. Formerly Fishbowl, Personica was founded 20 years ago by a team of restaurant professionals who wanted a better way to connect with their guests. With the addition of analytics software and Promotions (2014), Price and Menu Optimization and Competitive Intelligence (2015), and the Engage platform, CRM, Loyalty, and digital data reports (2020), Personica has striven to help restaurants create personalized guest experiences while making data-driven decisions that increase profits. Relied on by more than 48,000 restaurants to engage guests and maximize revenue, Personica is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in India and an international remote workforce.

