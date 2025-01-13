Personify Health Expands Top Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

GE veteran Pete McCabe enters as CEO & Chris Michalak shifts to executive chairman

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personify Health , the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration, today announced a strategic expansion of leadership to support its next phase of growth, with the appointment of current board member Pete McCabe as the new CEO while Chris Michalak will transition to the role of executive chairman. Michalak will present a company update at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, occurring this week in San Francisco.

With more than $36 billion wasted on unused and misused health benefits , Personify Health is in a prime position to affect meaningful change in the employer-sponsored healthcare space. The company, which recently marked its first anniversary following the November 2023 merger of Virgin Pulse and HealthComp, provides everything individuals need to manage their healthcare experience in one place. Personify helps employers lower healthcare spend ( up to 23% savings) , improve employee health experiences (50%+ member engagement), and maximize the effectiveness of benefits programs through a personalized health platform that combines AI-driven technology with compassionate human interactions.

"Our relentless efforts and strategic investments over the past year have firmly established Personify as the most innovative and comprehensive health platform on the market," said Chris Michalak, executive chairman of Personify Health. "Our clients are seeing the benefits of a fully integrated health platform as they strive to simplify complexities and drive tangible outcomes that meet the unique requirements of their organization and people. Personify Health is steadfastly enhancing the entire health experience, from clinical to cost, and beyond."

The expansion of top company leadership provides additional commercial and operational expertise to support corporate objectives and deliver high quality client and member experiences. A member of the Personify Health Board of Directors, McCabe brings proven operational prowess, with an unwavering commitment to service delivery and a passion for creating outstanding client experiences. He is a 25-year veteran of GE, with leadership positions across multiple business units, including 12 years with GE Healthcare. He was most recently the CEO of Datavant, a health data platform company, and steered the company through its transformative merger with Ciox.

"I am thrilled to become more immersed in Personify Health's operations and lead this dynamic company into its next phase of growth," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Personify Health. "I am looking forward to working alongside the talented team at Personify to further our mission of improving outcomes, transforming the member experience, and making health easier. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and members, I am confident that we will continue to drive significant change in the healthcare industry."

Michalak, who will remain an integral full-time contributor in his new role of executive chairman, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. He will explain how the industry's first personalized health platform drives better health outcomes and cost savings, illustrating its value proposition through the lens of the company's first full platform client. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

"I am looking forward to Personify's next chapter, working alongside Pete. He understands our company and mission, and I am confident that our combined strengths and expertise will accelerate our strategic initiatives and guide us towards realizing our vision," Michalak added.

About Personify Health

Personify Health empowers diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With global operations and decades of experience (formerly Virgin Pulse and HealthComp), the company engages and empowers people to live healthier lives. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's chronic care to everyday needs. With a personalized, engaging, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

