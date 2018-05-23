Personify One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

Ryan Carfley, Personify's President and CEO, commented: "We are fortunate to serve as the primary source of talent for some of the world's premier companies. Inc. recognizing Personify as one of the best places to work in the nation highlights our commitment to building great organizations, both for ourselves and for our clients."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent.

About Personify

Personify is one of the fastest-growing privately held, global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) organizations in the U.S. Our Integrated Talent Platform offers employers a more proactive, business-aligned strategy for attracting and retaining talent. Globally recognized as a world-class talent acquisition solutions provider, Personify optimizes the recruiting process and provides a personalized candidate experience. Personify's customizable, on-demand solutions combine workforce planning, talent pipelining, talent acquisition, and employee engagement to empower organizations to meet market demands in real-time—for both the business and the market for talent.

