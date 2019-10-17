Personiv Manila Wins Philippine Society for Quality's 'Excellence Team Award'

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personiv is pleased to announce that their Manila site has won the Philippine Society for Quality (PSQ) 2019 Excellence Team Award at the organization's 30th National Quality Forum. The accolade was awarded under the category of Innovation and Excellence. Teams in the running for this recognition must demonstrate how they have effectively used business excellence and quality management techniques to make their organizations more efficient and effective.

"At Personiv, our philosophy is that 'anything can be improved.' This goal of continuous improvement plus our commitment to quality are prevalent in our incredible Manila team," David Lesniak, CEO – Personiv, said. "With an eye to quality for the customer, the team took a people-powered approach to increase production, speed up the process and improve SLAs. We are proud to see the hard work, dedication and innovation of our entire Manila team recognized for representing Personiv's key cultural pillar of quality on the prestigious PSQ stage."

PSQ commended Personiv on the "strong business impact" of their "Photo Editing Processing Time Reduction" project, presented by Compliance and Business Analytics Manager, Sherryl Sanchez on October 3, 2019 at the PSQ 'National Quality Forum'. The presentation outlined Personiv's data-driven approach, lean Six Sigma implementation and sustainability initiatives which drove improved methodologies, decreased processing times and increased quality to the customer.

"This is a proud day for Personiv Manila," Paulo Cheung, EVP & Site Head – Personiv, said. "This award is close to our hearts as quality is part of Personiv's core values and we're honored to have had a chance to demonstrate how our team aims to provide only the best quality to our customers every day."

About Personiv: Personiv provides quality outsourced services to companies around the world by developing key processes and systems designed to save time and money. From finance and accounting to digital and customer care, their teams of highly skilled talent stand ready to complete projects with quality and confidence, allowing customers to focus on goal-reaching strategic priorities. With nearly 35 years of experience, and site locations in four countries, Personiv hires, trains and retains top talent to provide customized, global solutions. For more information, visit www.personiv.com .

Contact: Theresa Rex, Personiv

Direct: 737.220.0850

Mobile: 737.888.9048

Email: theresa.edwards@personiv.com

