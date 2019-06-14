Personiv Recognized as 'Best Employer Brand' of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Personiv has received the 'Best Employer Brand' of the Year Award at the Coimbatore Outsourcing Leadership Awards, held on May 25, 2019 in Coimbatore, India. Personiv rebranded in 2015, building on a 30-year history to reflect their commitment to their customers and their employees, which has proved to be a boon for the company, growing from 350 employees to the nearly 3,500 they boast today.

"Winning the Best Employer Brand is a true reflection of our investment in our people. Our work to elevate our brand starts from within, as team members show their Personiv pride in the company, the quality of their work, and the shared values that drive our success," David Lesniak, CEO, said. "We are excited to continue our mission of bringing people-powered solutions to businesses across the globe with a brand that is impactful, engaging and representative of who we are as a company."

The Personiv brand is all about their people, which is exemplified through their tagline, People Powered Outsourcing, and lived daily by their employees—from the rank-and-file team members up to executive leadership. The brand is a visual representation of their values, while their low attrition rates suggest that employees are strong supporters and brand ambassadors inside and outside the walls of the office.

"Winning this award really speaks to what our brand conveys through its bright colors, strong imagery and approachable tone, and that is quality for the customer, pride in our work and the belief that nothing is as important as giving back," Lydia Adams, VP of Marketing & Communications said. "It is incredible to see the work that we do being recognized on a global scale, and it's times like these that I am truly 'Personiv Proud.'"

Personiv provides quality outsourced services to companies around the world by developing key processes and systems designed to save time and money. From finance and accounting to digital and creative, their teams of highly skilled talent stand ready to complete projects with quality and confidence, allowing customers to focus on goal-reaching strategic priorities. With nearly 35 years of experience, and site locations in four countries, Personiv hires, trains and retains top talent to provide customized, global solutions.

