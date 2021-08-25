Persons Subject to Superior Refinery Evacuation Order May Be Eligible to Receive $150 from Class Action Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmerman Reed LLP announces a proposed settlement in the case of Jasen Bruzek, Hope Koplin, and Christopher Peterson v. Husky Oil Operations LTD and Superior Refining Company LLC, Case No. 18-cv-697. Individuals over the age of 18 and subject to the April 26, 2018, Evacuation Order in Superior, Wisconsin resulting from the Superior Refinery explosion and fire are eligible to receive $150 per person (up to $300 per household) from a class action settlement preliminarily approved by the federal court overseeing the case. Individuals over the age of 18 and within the evacuation area on April 26, 2018, may submit a simple, confidential claim form online at www.SuperiorRefinerySettlement.com or by contacting 1-833-677-1092. The claim form is designed to take just a few minutes to complete. Claimants need not have evacuated to receive a payment and need not provide any proof of losses. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked by November 3, 2021. The amount that a person receives may be adjusted upward or downward based on the number of claims filed. Any amounts already received from the Reimbursement Program put in place after the incident will be deducted from the claim.

The class action was originally brought in 2018 to recover damages caused by the inconvenience of the evacuation (not including damages for personal injury, emotional distress, or fear). "The settlement is designed to make money available to those subject to the Evacuation Order without providing any proof in terms of documents or receipts. People in Superior on April 26, 2018, should absolutely take a few minutes to submit the simple, online claim form or mail one to receive this money. The claim process is confidential and designed to allow people to take part in the recovery with minimal effort," said Gordon Rudd, one of the attorneys representing people subject to the Evacuation Order.

More information about the settlement and the deadlines to submit a claim can be found at www.SuperiorRefinerySettlement.com.

CONTACT: Gordon Rudd, 612-341-0400

SOURCE Zimmerman Reed LLP