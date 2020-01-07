Perspecta and PRA Health Sciences complete successful modernization of Million Veteran Program for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, in partnership with PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH), a leading contract research organization (CRO) and health sciences company, today announced the successful launch of the Software as a Service (SaaS) recruitment, enrollment, engagement and feedback (REEF) solution the company delivered to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to meet the modernization needs of the agency's Million Veteran Program (MVP).

MVP is a national, voluntary research program funded by the VA Office of Research and Development. The goal of MVP is to partner with veterans who receive care in the VA health care system to study how genes affect health. To do this, MVP is building one of the world's largest medical databases by safely collecting blood samples and health information from more than one million veteran volunteers.

Officially known as MVP Online, the online application was built by Perspecta on Clinical6, PRA's SaaS mobile clinical trial platform for patient enrollment, engagement and data collection. MVP Online will enable veterans to find additional information about the program, read testimonials, enroll and electronically consent into the program, complete surveys, and generally replace the existing paper processes through a single website. MVP Online will also allow the VA to better engage, recruit and increase retention in the MVP program.

"While it is always gratifying to see our hard work come to fruition—seeing the potential reach and positive impact of our work is most fulfilling," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "MVP Online will be an incredibly useful tool for the VA today, but will also serve as a platform to allow current veterans to help transform health care for future generations of veterans to come. We are proud to support the VA in their continuous endeavor to support the men and women of the armed forces who have selflessly served our nation."

"The MVP Online program and the data coming from the program has the chance to drastically improve the health and wellbeing of our country's veterans," said Kent Thoelke, chief scientific officer and executive vice president at PRA Health Sciences. "As health care continues to evolve, it is essential that we focus on impactful ways to engage with veterans digitally from their homes or anywhere in the world, so they can enroll in research faster, stay engaged with their caregivers and get better overall treatment."

The contract was originally awarded to Perspecta Enterprise Services in 2017. During the two-year collaboration, Perspecta and PRA provided the VA with the external website, participant web application and administrative web application. MVP Online officially launched on October 4, 2019. Learn more about MVP here.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA's integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA's global operations span more than 90 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and more than 16,000 employees. Since 2000, PRA has participated in more than 3,800 clinical trials. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 85 products. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

