Perspecta Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2019.

"I'm pleased to report that our second quarter results reflect continued strong execution across the entire business, highlighted by robust growth in revenue and profit," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "We are operating well as One Perspecta and competing successfully in the market. Our recent new business wins point to growth momentum in both of our segments. Each of our employees has a reason to be proud of the progress that we've made as a company and the positive impact that we've had on our customers' vital missions."

Summary operating results (unaudited)





Three Months Ended (in millions, except margin and per share amounts)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenue

$ 1,172

$ 1,068 Income before taxes

37

36 Operating Margin

3.2%

3.4% Net income

29

24 Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

0.18

0.14











Non-GAAP Measures*:







Adjusted Net Income

88

74 Adjusted EBITDA

197

177 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.8%

16.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS

0.54

0.45









* Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. See Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information.

On May 31, 2018, Perspecta became an independent company through consummation of the spin-off by DXC Technology Company (DXC) of its U.S. Public Sector Business (USPS) and merger of USPS with Vencore Holding Corp. and KGS Holding Corp. Perspecta provides adjusted results that exclude costs directly associated with the spin-off and mergers and the ongoing integration process. The tables in Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release provide all appropriate reconciliations from adjusted results to GAAP.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.17 billion, up 10% compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, and up 6% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Revenue in the quarter included approximately $60 million from transition services and the sale of IT assets to conclude the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Agency Consolidated End-user Services contract.

Income before taxes for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $37 million, which was up 3% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Operating margin decreased from 3.4% to 3.2% year-over-year. Net income was $29 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Net income was up 21% and diluted EPS was up 29% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted net income was $88 million for the second quarter, which was up 19% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $197 million for the second quarter, up 11% compared to adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019; adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 16.5% to 16.8% over the same period. The year-over-year increase in profitability primarily reflects strong program execution on fixed price programs as well as cost synergies associated with the mergers. Adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.54, up 20% compared to adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Segment operating results (unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Defense and Intelligence segment revenue of $777 million increased by 11%, primarily due to new business wins and growth on existing programs. Civilian and Health Care segment revenue of $395 million increased by 8% compared to revenue from the same period of the prior year, driven by the $60 million NASA transition services and asset sale.

Defense and Intelligence adjusted segment margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 improved to 14.9% from 13.1% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Civilian and Health Care adjusted segment margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to 10.4% from 12.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Total adjusted segment profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased to $157 million from $139 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Cash management and capital deployment

Perspecta generated $135 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Quarterly adjusted free cash flow was $104 million, or 118% of adjusted net income. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Perspecta paid down $23 million of debt and returned $27 million to shareholders, including $10 million as part of its regular quarterly cash dividend program and $17 million in share repurchases.

In addition, Perspecta paid $250 million plus customary purchase price adjustments, totaling an estimated purchase price of $265 million, to acquire Knight Point Systems, LLC (Knight Point), an end-to-end managed services and solutions provider focused on modernizing IT systems, protecting critical networks and driving digital transformation. Perspecta also entered into the Second Amendment to its Credit Agreement to provide greater operational and financial flexibility. The Second Amendment provides for, among other things: a $46 million increase in the Term Loan A Tranche 2, the proceeds of which were used to reduce Term Loan A Tranche 1; an extension of both tranches of Term Loan A by 15 months; and a $150 million increase in the revolving credit facility to $750 million and an extension of its maturity to August 31, 2024.

At quarter end, Perspecta had $122 million in cash and cash equivalents, $575 million of undrawn capacity in its revolving credit facility, and $2.8 billion in total debt, including $283 million in finance lease obligations. On November 12, 2019, the Perspecta Board of Directors declared that Perspecta will pay a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on January 14, 2020 to Perspecta stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2019.

Contract awards

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $2.3 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.0x. Included in the quarterly bookings were several particularly important single-award prime contracts:

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Enterprise Engineering (NEE) Contract. The NGA awarded Perspecta the NEE contract to perform full life cycle systems engineering and integration work. The contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum ceiling value of $824 million . Perspecta also received its first NEE task order, valued at $223 million .

The NGA awarded Perspecta the NEE contract to perform full life cycle systems engineering and integration work. The contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum ceiling value of . Perspecta also received its first NEE task order, valued at . Next Generation Enterprise Services (NGEN) Contract Extension. Perspecta received a $657 million extension of its NGEN contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy for delivery of IT services from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 , with three one-month options available. Under NGEN, Perspecta operates the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, the world's largest intranet, with approximately 400,000 seats representing 700,000 Navy and Marine Corps uniformed and civilian users.

Perspecta received a extension of its NGEN contract with the U.S. Department of the Navy for delivery of IT services from to , with three one-month options available. Under NGEN, Perspecta operates the Navy Marine Corps Intranet, the world's largest intranet, with approximately 400,000 seats representing 700,000 Navy and Marine Corps uniformed and civilian users. U.S. Senate Information Technology Support Contract IV. Under a potential six-year, $166 million contract, Perspecta will provide the Senate with acquisition and IT support services for workstation and server hardware, operating system software and application system software. Perspecta will also provide innovative help desk services and on-site maintenance and support in Washington, D.C. , and more than 400 state offices for Senate members, committees, leadership and officers—improving the end-user experience while improving cost optimization and productivity.

In addition, Perspecta won a large multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract that is not included in bookings but supports future growth:

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3). Perspecta was awarded a position on the DIA SIA 3 contract, which has a potential 10-year period of performance and a total maximum value of $17.1 billion . On the program, Perspecta will compete for task orders to deliver analytic support to multiple Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community customers.

Perspecta's backlog of signed business orders at the end of second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $12.7 billion; funded backlog at the end of the second quarter was $2.0 billion.

Forward guidance

Perspecta is raising its previously announced fiscal year 2020 guidance to reflect strong second quarter results. The table below provides the current and previous guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion (as a percentage of adjusted net income). All forward-looking non-GAAP measures exclude estimates for amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring, separation, transaction and integration-related costs; mark-to-market changes associated with pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; and other non-recurring items. Perspecta is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the overall high variability and low visibility of most of the excluded items. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Measure Current FY20 Guidance Prior FY20 Guidance Revenue (millions) $4,425 - $4,500 $4,400 - $4,500 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0% - 18.0% 17.0% - 18.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.10 - $2.18 $2.08 - $2.18 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 105%+ 95%+

John Kavanaugh, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Perspecta, commented, "Our strong financial and business development results enabled us to again raise our guidance for the fiscal year. We are already seeing the benefits of the Knight Point acquisition and believe that our balanced capital allocation model is driving value for our long-term shareholders."

Forward-looking statements

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government, or any state or local governments, or damages our professional reputation; (ii) changes in the U.S. federal, state and local governments' spending and mission priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; (iii) any delay in completion of the U.S. federal government's budget process; (iv) failure to comply with numerous laws, regulations and rules, including regarding procurement, anti-bribery and organizational conflicts of interest; (v) failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; (vi) our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; (vii) our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; (viii) problems or delays in the development, delivery and transition of new products and services or the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; (ix) failure of third parties to deliver on commitments under contracts with us; (x) misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; (xi) delays, terminations, or cancellations of our major contract awards, including as a result of our competitors protesting such awards; (xii) failure of our internal control over financial reporting to detect fraud or other issues; (xiii) failure or disruptions to our systems, due to cyber-attack, service interruptions or other security threats; (xiv) failure to be awarded task orders under our indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts; (xv) changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by the government of new laws, rules and regulations in a manner adverse to us; and (xvi) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; as well as the matters described in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections of Perspecta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, as may be updated or supplemented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect our results.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenue

$ 1,172



$ 1,068











Costs of services

908



813

Selling, general and administrative

81



89

Depreciation and amortization

90



74

Restructuring costs

2



2

Separation, transaction and integration-related costs

20



21

Interest expense, net

36



37

Other income, net

(2)



(4)

Total costs and expenses

1,135



1,032











Income before taxes

37



36

Income tax expense

8



12

Net income

$ 29



$ 24











Earnings per common share:







Basic

$ 0.18



$ 0.15

Diluted

$ 0.18



$ 0.14



Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited)



(in millions)

September 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 122



$ 88

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1 and $0

570



484

Other receivables

33



92

Prepaid expenses

102



141

Assets held for sale

49



23

Other current assets

58



50

Total current assets

934



878

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $141 and $148

333



368

Goodwill

3,295



3,179

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $414 and $299

1,478



1,466

Other assets

279



192

Total assets

$ 6,319



$ 6,083











LIABILITIES and STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 87



$ 80

Current finance lease obligations

119



137

Current operating lease obligations

40



—

Accounts payable

285



246

Accrued payroll and related costs

131



91

Accrued expenses

344



396

Other current liabilities

72



64

Total current liabilities

1,078



1,014

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,435



2,297

Non-current finance lease obligations

164



168

Deferred tax liabilities

143



171

Other long-term liabilities

336



271

Total liabilities

4,156



3,921

Commitments and contingencies







Total stockholders' equity

2,163



2,162

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,319



$ 6,083



Condensed Consolidated Combined Statements of Cash Flows (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions)

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 29



$ 24



$ 60



$ 53

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

90



74



191



138

Stock-based compensation

10



1



15



3

Deferred income taxes

(12)



(11)



(20)



(11)

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets

2



(1)



10



(25)

Other non-cash charges, net

3



—



4



(14)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:















Receivables, net

(5)



(28)



50



(4)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15



(13)



46



(18)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

10



20



(16)



92

Deferred revenue and advanced contract payments

(3)



—



(16)



13

Income taxes payable and income tax liability

(3)



6



(2)



6

Other assets and liabilities, net

(1)



4



(2)



3

Net cash provided by operating activities

135



76



320



236

Cash flows from investing activities:















Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(265)



—



(265)



(312)

Extinguishment of acquired debt and related costs

—



—



—



(994)

Proceeds from sale of assets

—



—



—



24

Purchases of property, equipment and software

(3)



(5)



(4)



(11)

Payments for outsourcing contract costs

(2)



(4)



(3)



(6)

Net cash used in investing activities

(270)



(9)



(272)



(1,299)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Principal payments on long-term debt

(23)



(50)



(45)



(50)

Proceeds from debt issuance

—



—



—



2,500

Payments of debt issuance costs

(3)



—



(3)



(43)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

175



—



175



50

Payments on revolving credit facility

—



—



—



(50)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(42)



(41)



(77)



(82)

Repurchases of common stock

(17)



(21)



(32)



(21)

Dividend to DXC

—



—



—



(984)

Dividends paid to Perspecta stockholders

(10)



(8)



(18)



(8)

Net transfers to Parent

—



—



—



(88)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

80



(120)



—



1,224

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including

restricted

(55)



(53)



48



161

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at

beginning of period

179



201



99



—

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted, at

end of period

124



148



147



161

Less restricted cash and cash equivalents included

in other current assets

2



22



25



35

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 122



$ 126



$ 122



$ 126



Selected Financial Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Perspecta management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors regarding Perspecta's results of operations as they provide another measure of Perspecta's profitability and ability to service its debt and are considered important to financial analysts covering Perspecta's industry.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, diluted EPS or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Perspecta's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently than similarly named measures reported by other companies. In addition, using non-GAAP measures may have limited value as they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on reported financial results and cash flows. When analyzing Perspecta's performance, it is important to evaluate each adjustment in the reconciliation tables and use adjusted measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income, and Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items: interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, separation, transaction and integration-related cost, mark-to-market adjustments to the pension and other post-employment benefit programs, stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring items. There were no mark-to-market changes in either the current or year-ago quarterly periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also exclude acquisition-related intangible amortization.







Three Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net income

$ 29

$ 24 Income tax expense

8

12 Interest expense, net

36

37 Depreciation and amortization

90

74 EBITDA

163

147 Effects of Spin-Off and Mergers

—

5 Restructuring costs

2

— Separation, transaction and integration-related costs

20

21 Stock-based compensation

10

1 Separation related cost

2

3 Adjusted EBITDA

197

177 Adjusted EBITDA margin (a)

16.8%

16.5% Depreciation and amortization

(90)

(74) Amortization of acquired intangibles

50

36 Interest expense, net

(36)

(37) Adjusted earnings before taxes

121

102 Income tax expense (b)

33

28 Adjusted net income

$ 88

$ 74 Adjusted diluted EPS (c)

$ 0.54

$ 0.45

















Notes: (a) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue for both quarters ended

September 30, 2019 and 2018. (b) Represents income tax expense utilizing an adjusted effective tax rate that adjusts for non-GAAP measures

including: transaction costs, integration costs, and tax add backs for non-deductible prior-merger goodwill

amortization. Adjusted effective tax rates are 27% for both quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. (c) Represents adjusted net income divided by the weighted average common shares on a diluted basis of

162.90 million and 165.79 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Perspecta defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and software, and adjusted for certain items, such as (i) payments on finance lease obligations, (ii) business acquisitions, dispositions, and investments, (iii) restructuring payments, (iv) payments on separation, transaction and integration-related costs, (v) the impact arising from the initial sale of accounts receivables under the Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement, and (vi) other non-recurring payments.







Three Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 135



$ 76

Purchases of property, equipment and software

(3)



(5)

Payments on finance lease obligations

(42)



(41)

Payments on restructuring, separation, transaction and

integration-related costs

14



75

Adjusted free cash flow

$ 104



$ 105



Segment Revenue and Profit (Unaudited)

Perspecta delivers IT, mission, and operations-related services across the U.S. federal government through two reportable segments—Defense and Intelligence, which provides services to the DoD, intelligence community, branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and other DoD agencies; and Civilian and Health Care, which provides services to the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Health and Human Services, as well as other federal civilian and state and local government agencies. The following tables summarize reportable segment profit:

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTABLE SEGMENT PROFIT TO INCOME BEFORE TAXES (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Total segment profit

$ 153



$ 128

Not allocated to segments:







Stock-based compensation

(10)



(1)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(50)



(36)

Restructuring costs

(2)



—

Separation, transaction and integration-related costs

(20)



(21)

Interest expense, net

(36)



(37)

Other unallocated, net

2



3

Income before taxes

$ 37



$ 36



REVENUE AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT PROFIT (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended (in millions)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenue







Defense and Intelligence

$ 777



$ 702

Civilian and Health Care

395



366

Total revenue

$ 1,172



$ 1,068











Segment profit







Defense and Intelligence

$ 113



$ 87

Non-GAAP adjustments for the period (a)

3



5

Adjusted segment profit

$ 116



$ 92











Civilian and Health Care

$ 40



$ 41

Non-GAAP adjustments for the period (a)

1



6

Adjusted segment profit

$ 41



$ 47











Total segment profit

$ 153



$ 128

Total adjusted segment profit

$ 157



$ 139















Notes: (a) Includes adjustments for certain separation-related and other costs, which are included in the

segment results of operations.

