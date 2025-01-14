Perspecta Announces Leadership Transition

April Stiles Named Chief Executive Officer

LANGHORNE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leader in provider data management and healthcare technology solutions, announces the appointment of April Stiles as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Howard Koenig. As co-founder of Perspecta, Stiles is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer and President of Group Health & Government and brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and workers' compensation industries to her new role.

Stiles is recognized for her extensive expertise in operations, strategy, and client-focused solutions. Her deep understanding of health plans and the workers' compensation landscape positions her to address complex industry challenges with precision and innovation. As CEO, Stiles will focus on enhancing Perspecta's transformative solutions to drive operational excellence and deliver measurable value to its clients.

"April's exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and commitment to clients made her the ideal choice to lead Perspecta into its next chapter," said Will Smith, Board Chair. "Her proven ability to deliver results ensures Perspecta will continue to set the standard in provider data management."

Throughout her career, Stiles has led initiatives that optimize operations, enhance product capabilities, and improve user outcomes. Her leadership at Perspecta has been instrumental in achieving the industry's highest provider data accuracy rating—exceeding 95%—and delivering solutions that simplify provider directory management and improve access to care.

"I'm honored to lead Perspecta into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Stiles. "As we look to the future, we will focus on delivering transformative solutions and exceptional experiences while setting new benchmarks in healthcare technology."

Perspecta specializes in provider data management for health plans and workers' compensation payers. Its solutions enhance operational efficiency, improve user experiences, and deliver significant ROI. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise, Perspecta is redefining provider network management to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations. With the industry's highest accuracy rating of more than 95%, Perspecta is the leading choice for provider network data and directory management. Learn more at www.goperspecta.net.

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in lower-middle-market companies within healthcare and business services that have outsized growth potential. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at www.5cpartners.com.

Media Contact

Linda Thurman

[email protected]

SOURCE Perspecta