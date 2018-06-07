Perspecta Announces that Jennifer Felix, Vencore CFO, wins NVTC CFO of the Year Award

CHANTILLY, Va., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) announced today that Vencore's former chief financial officer, Jennifer Felix, was named Private Company Chief Financial Officer of the Year at the 22nd Annual Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards on June 4, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean.

The NVTC Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards recognize chief financial officers for extraordinary achievement and excellence in promoting the development of the Greater Washington region's technology community. Awards are given in four categories: public company; private company: emerging growth; and division/group.

On May 31, 2018, Perspecta completed its separation from DXC Technology Company and combined with Vencore Inc. and KeyPoint Government Solutions. Vencore continues as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perspecta.

Felix played a pivotal role in Vencore's public company readiness, which ultimately positioned the company for its journey to Perspecta. She led the efforts behind Vencore's debt restructuring, in developing public company-ready internal processes, financial reporting and transparency, and was essential in establishing positive relationships with investors, bankers and ratings agencies.

"Jennifer has always distinguished herself as an outstanding leader and thoughtful strategic thinker," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta (formerly the president and CEO of Vencore). "During her three-year tenure at Vencore, she transformed the finance, pricing, contracts and accounting teams to increase the company's responsiveness to not only customers but a dynamic and volatile market. I am so happy that she received this recognition, it could not have been given to a more deserving person."

