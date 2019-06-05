Perspecta Appoints Rocky Thurston as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Civilian, State and Local Group

CHANTILLY, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that Rocky Thurston has been named as senior vice president and general manager of the company's civilian, state and local group. In this role, Thurston will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies across state and local and civilian markets while maintaining performance excellence on existing programs.

Thurston joins Perspecta with more than 20 years of experience serving the defense, intelligence, civilian and public safety segments of the federal government, most recently serving as client executive vice president of AT&T's air, space and strategic defense. Prior to AT&T, Thurston was managing director and partner at Accenture, and held various other positions of increasing responsibility at Wyle, Lockheed Martin and Booz Allen Hamilton. He has deep knowledge and experience in software, infrastructure, cybersecurity and analytics, winning more than $5 billion in contract awards throughout his career.

"Perspecta is very excited to welcome Rocky as a member of our senior leadership team," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO, Perspecta. "He brings valuable experience in profit and loss management, business development and integration activities that make him the ideal candidate for this role. I look forward to working closely with Rocky, and am confident he will be an incredible asset to our team."

Thurston is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force with a bachelor's degree in engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. He also holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

