Perspecta awarded $112 million contract to provide full-scope managed IT services for data center and cloud migration support to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a new Data Center Two (DC2) Support Services contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract has a two-year base with two six-month option periods and a potential ceiling value of $112 million.

Perspecta will provide DHS headquarters and all authorized components with full-scope managed services to support DC2 operations and consolidation. This includes baseline data center hosting and engineering services, as well as application and system migration, retirement, planning and execution support.

"This award reinforces our standing as a premier provider of end-to-end next generation managed IT services," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "It will also support DHS' strategic efforts to consolidate and optimize data centers. We have a long and proven history of supporting DHS on a multitude of programs, from agile DevSecOps to secure cloud migration and management, and we look forward to continuing that partnership in support DHS' long-term IT transformation goals."

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

