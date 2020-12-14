Perspecta awarded $112 million program for systems engineering and integration work at the Space Development Agency

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received an award to perform systems engineering and integration (SE&I) work for the newly established Space Development Agency (SDA). The single award, indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract, which represents new work for the company, has a ceiling of $112 million and an ordering period of five years. Work on the program commenced in late October under an initial $17.8 million task order.

Jeff Bohling, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Business Group at Perspecta (PRNewsfoto/Perspecta Inc.)

Perspecta will deliver SE&I support for SDA's initial satellite constellation known as Tranche 0, a system designed to demonstrate the initial capabilities of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). Under the terms of the agreement, Perspecta engineers and architects will develop infrastructure to ensure the NDSA Transport Layer, Tracking Layer and ground segment operate in unison to support warfighter mission scenarios and experiments.

"Warfighters on the ground depend on Perspecta every day to accomplish their missions and we're excited to extend our impact beyond the traditional battlefield," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president of the defense group at Perspecta. "Our sophisticated, scalable SE&I expertise will support the U.S. government in maintaining a multi-domain technological and military advantage in an era of increasing threat and international competition."

Perspecta's expertise in the space ecosystem is essential to supporting the federal government's efforts in protecting the economic and national security interests of the country. The solution for SDA will build on the company's other space-related accomplishments for the intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense and civilian agencies.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

perspecta.com

