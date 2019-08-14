Perspecta Awarded $162 Million Program to Modernize Classified Network for the United States Air Force

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) Enterprise Modernization program from the United States Air Force Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division of the Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks (C3I&N) Program Executive Office (PEO). The award, which represents new work for the company, has a five-year period of performance and a maximum ceiling value of $162 million if all contract line items are exercised.

The goal of the SIPRNet Enterprise Modernization program is to transform and standardize the network's infrastructure to improve management operations and ensure security compliance. On the program, Perspecta will design, develop, deploy and integrate a new single infrastructure and active directory domain for the Air Force. Additionally, the company will operate, manage and sustain the full capability and functionality of the system for the duration of the program.

"We are honored that the Air Force has selected us as their partner of choice for this critical transformation program," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. "With a long history of successfully modernizing and managing complex, high-value networks and systems, we are confident that we have the right people, processes and technology to help our Air Force customer accelerate their modernization journey."

The goal of the single management architecture will be to support every Air Force base in meeting security requirements and maintaining required, standard updates in order to create the best possible security posture against persistent network attacks and cyber threats.

