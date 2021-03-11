Perspecta awarded $201 million by Defense Information Systems Agency to provide content delivery services to warfighters

CHANTILLY, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received a follow-on award to provide technical services to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for its Global Content Delivery Services (GCDS) II program. The single award, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity and firm fixed-price agreement has a three-year base and three one-year option years, with a ceiling value of $201,500,000.

As the prime contractor on the GCDS I program, Perspecta worked with DISA in expanding the Defense Information Systems Network. Under GCDS II, Perspecta will continue its work managing the content-related services that are used by all military services, combatant commands and U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) agencies. These services include web application availability, secure content delivery, streaming, network storage, single sign-on and related services.

"The global reach of the DOD means it must have the most secure, reliable and rapid capability for delivering content anywhere," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group. "This award is a testament to our strong performance on the GCDS I program. We look forward to expanding the value we provide to our DISA customer by augmenting our core services with user experience and modernization enhancements to maintain DOD's information superiority."

Perspecta, which was awarded the GCDS I program in 2006, also successfully won the recompete in 2014.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

