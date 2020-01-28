Perspecta awarded $277 million program to provide operations and maintenance support to the U.S. Department of Labor

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management (OASAM), Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) for operations and maintenance support of the enterprise general support system. The program, which represents new work for the company, has a one-year base with six one-year option periods and a potential value of $277 million.

Under the program, Perspecta will provide DOL OCIO with enterprise operations and maintenance support services to manage, operate and secure a diverse set of IT infrastructures, applications, services and technology-enabled solutions. Work will support more than 4,000 end users in the DOL's OASAM OCIO headquarters office in Washington, D.C. and 16,000 end users throughout the United States.

"At Perspecta, our people thrive under the high-pressure environment of solving mission-critical challenges," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "Perspecta's proven ability in managed IT services and bold approach to leveraging emerging technology to help our government customers work smarter and faster will serve us well on this program. We are excited to develop our partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and support its goal of achieving a unified IT infrastructure."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

