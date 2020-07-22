Perspecta awarded $34 million program for U.S. Army munitions management

CHANTILLY, Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received an award to continue work on the U.S. Army's Total Ammunition Management Information System (TAMIS). This award, which represents follow-on work for the company, has a one-year base period with four, single-year option periods and a potential value of $34 million.

TAMIS provides the Army with a mechanism for reliable and effective ammunition management activities by calculating ammunition requirements for training, combat and sustainment. Using the system, operators forecast training and operational ammunition needs, validate and route requests for ammunition, collect expenditures and prepare reports. On the program, Perspecta will provide ongoing security, maintenance and management support of the real-time, web-based enterprise system on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud.

"This award is a testament to the success we've achieved working with the Army on its first fully operational application transition to the cloud," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president of the defense group at Perspecta. "Through our approach, we've demonstrated significant cost savings and application resiliency and look forward to continue working closely with our Army customer to meet its mission."

Perspecta has been supporting the TAMIS program since 2014, migrating the system to the cloud as a proof-of-concept first and then into full production. Leveraging Perspecta's repeatable application transformation to the cloud process, TAMIS became the Army's first fully operational Impact Level 4 application in a commercial cloud environment.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

perspecta.com

