Perspecta awarded $38 million for Defense Manpower Data Center's contractor management system used across U.S. Department of Defense

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has received an award to continue supporting the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) with a mission-critical program for contractor management. The award spans five years, including four option years, with a ceiling value of $38 million.

Under the agreement, Perspecta will modernize the Synchronized Predeployment and Operational Tracker - Enterprise Suite (SPOT-ES). This will enable the DMDC to monitor threats in environments with deployed contractors, as well as inform U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) decision-makers about the status of personnel, training and security related to humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.

Specifically, Perspecta will provide cloud migration, software development, quality assurance, 24/7 help desk support and training.

"DMDC will benefit from Perspecta's ingenuity and drive to optimize digital environments while ensuring cyber resiliency," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president of Perspecta's defense group. "The SPOT-ES award is reflective of Perspecta's growing impact on mission-critical programs within the DOD."

Perspecta, which received "excellent" ratings from DMDC in the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting (CPAR) system for the last two years, was awarded the agreement over the bids of five other contractors.

