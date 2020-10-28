Perspecta awarded a contract to provide data center hosting and migration services to support the California State Teachers' Retirement System

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has been awarded the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) data center hosting and migration services contract. The program, which represents new work for the company, has a three-year base contract value of $17 million and two three-year option periods for a total contract value of $42.5 million.

CalSTRS provides retirement, disability and survivor benefits to more than 964,000 California public school educators and their beneficiaries. Established in 1913, CalSTRS is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world with approximately $257.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

In its role on the program, Perspecta will use Agile teams to migrate specific CalSTRS critical financial and benefits applications to a cloud platform. After migration of the applications, Perspecta will maintain the hosted solution delivering cloud operations, security, disaster recovery, IT service management and program management services.

"This award is a true testament to our strong capabilities and proven performance throughout our long-standing relationship with the State of California," said Rocky Thurston, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's civilian, state and local business group. "As a leader in cloud services and digital transformation, we look forward to getting to work with the CalSTRS team. By implementing this program in an Agile environment, we will ensure that the system fully supports the needs of the state and retirees throughout migration and implementation, while building a long-standing partnership for years to come."

