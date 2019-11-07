Perspecta CEO Mac Curtis Named GovCon Executive of the Year

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mac Curtis, received the Greater Washington GovCon Award for Executive of the Year in the greater than $300 million category. Curtis accepted this award at the 17th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ gala last night in Tysons, Virginia.

Presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council, the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards is the premier event for the Washington-area government contracting community, recognizing the best-in-class among industry.

Curtis is a celebrated executive with more than 35 years of government contracting leadership experience. He is best known for his strategic planning, business development and ability to deliver indisputable financial results. Under his leadership, Perspecta exceeded all financial targets in its inaugural year and has proven its staying power as a leader in combining enterprise IT and mission services to successfully serve the needs of the U.S. government and its citizens.

"I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this award," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Perspecta. "I accept this on behalf of the 14,000 Perspecta employees who wake up every morning around the world to support our customers' missions and keep our country safe."

Additionally, Knight Point Systems, which was recently acquired by Perspecta on August 1, 2019, was a finalist for Contractor of the Year in the $75-$300 million category, and Bob Eisiminger, former president of Knight Point Systems, was a finalist for Executive of the Year in the same category.

