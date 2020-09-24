Perspecta gifts Home of the Brave campaign to national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced that it has officially gifted the veteran-focused Home of the Brave campaign to Soldiers' Angels , a national nonprofit organization based out of San Antonio, Texas. Soldiers' Angels has worked with Perspecta for the past three years to expand the scope of the campaign nationwide.

Home of the Brave partners with the Department of Veteran Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) and corporate partner employees to honor and support veterans at VA medical facilities by organizing special events, visiting patients and donating much-needed items in celebration of Veterans Day.

"At Perspecta, we are dedicated to honoring and supporting the men and women who have fought so bravely for our freedom and are proud to continue supporting our nation's heroes by serving as Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave's title sponsor," said Mac Curtis, chairman and chief executive officer of Perspecta.

The passionate employee who established the campaign in 2012 brought the program with her to Perspecta when it was formed in 2018. She and hundreds of co-workers have supported and honored 165,242 veterans and counting since its inception nearly a decade ago. The campaign works with multiple sponsors that have provided items such as t-shirts, thank you cards, hygiene kits, blankets and other necessities to veterans at VA medical facilities nationwide.

"Soldiers' Angels has a strong relationship with the VAVS and actively serves on the VA's National Advisory Council," said Amy Palmer, CEO and president of Soldiers' Angels. "It was a natural fit for us to acquire this program and continue its great work honoring and showing gratitude to every generation of veteran for the sacrifices made in service to our country. Soldiers' Angels has over 120 VA Medical Centers across the country requesting to participate in the 2020 campaign, but through strategic partnerships, Soldiers' Angels is working to expand the program in future years."

Following the gift, the campaign is now officially branded as Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave. Last year, in the span of one week, Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave recruited the support of a total of 650 company volunteers who contributed over 4,000 hours of their time to support and honor 22,761 veteran patients across the country. In total, Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave provided aid across 41 states, plus Puerto Rico and raised $93,505 in donations to support VA patients.

"During the last three years of our decade-long management of the Home of the Brave campaign, we worked closely with Soldiers' Angels to implement this program nationwide and participated in meaningful interactions that demonstrate our great respect and admiration for American veterans," said Curtis. "With their robust network and established infrastructure for outreach, we are confident Soldiers' Angels is the right organization to ensure the longevity of this uplifting and impactful program."

For 2020, Soldiers' Angels has already garnered the support of its title sponsor, Perspecta, as well as its gold-level sponsor, Bristol Myers Squibb. Other well-known corporations have played an integral part in the growth of the Home of the Brave campaign. The nonprofit is actively seeking additional partnerships with companies who have employees located throughout the United States; who support the military by hiring veterans, guard/reservists and military spouses; and whose employees believe in giving back and honoring veterans for their service.

"The South Texas Veterans Health Care System has participated with our community partners in the Home of the Brave Veterans Day celebration for several years now," said Trisha Lodde, assistant director and chief experience officer of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. "It is an acknowledgment of our patients' service in the United States Armed Forces. Being able to thank them for their sacrifices and to recognize them with gifts and visits from these community organizations during this solemn holiday is a true honor."

"In the past, we have enjoyed hosting large celebratory luncheons around Veterans Day attended by hundreds of veterans, their family members, donors, and employees with festive music, the playing of the armed services patriotic songs, and remembrances of those who have passed," said Lodde. "It is truly a time of reflection and gratitude, and a time we look forward to each year, in whatever form we are able to celebrate the Home of the Brave Veterans Day event."

With the challenges brought on by the current COVID-19 health crisis, many organizations, like Home of the Brave, are facing hardships in continuing the work that they have done in the past. It is estimated that one in three nonprofit organizations is at risk of closing down within the next 12 months due to revenue losses linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Soldiers' Angels is hoping to help the good work continue by adopting programs that may be relevant to their mission.

"It's never good to see these organizations shut their doors, especially when they have been doing amazing work for the military and veteran community. We are hopeful that our peers will pull through this crisis successfully," said Palmer. "But we are ready and willing to help the relevant projects that lend themselves to the ongoing mission of Soldiers' Angels. As these good organizations are making adjustments, we want to make sure that the good work they have done continues now and beyond the pandemic."

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

About Soldiers' Angels

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org. Learn more about Soldiers' Angels Home of the Brave at https://www.homeofthebravecampaign.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://www.perspecta.com

