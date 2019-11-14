Perspecta Labs Receives $6.6 Million Award on DARPA Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security Program

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a prime position on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Guaranteed Architecture for Physical Security (GAPS) program. The award, which represents new work for the company, has a total value of $6.6 million, including options, for three phases of work over a 54-month period of performance.

GAPS is part of DARPA's Electronics Resurgence Initiative (ERI) which aims to create a more specialized, secure and automated electronics industry to serve the domestic commercial sector, while also meeting the unique requirements of the Department of Defense (DOD) for assured electronics. On the program, Perspecta Labs will research, develop, test and validate transformative technologies for secure architecture, including extensions, and tools to programming languages for efficient, provable security.

"Perspecta Labs is excited to be a part of GAPS and to contribute to critical ERI objectives for assured electronics," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We will leverage our extensive know-how and experience on multi-level security, information assurance and software engineering to provide our DARPA customer with an advanced solution to mitigate against fraudulent components, data exfiltration and the insertion of malicious hardware or software."

The Perspecta Labs solution will deliver security technologies for multi-level and cross-domain systems. Specifically, the solution will provide compiler and user tools that support software engineers in efficiently building provably secure architectures that can isolate and protect against high-risk transactions across system life cycles.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

