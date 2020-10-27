Perspecta Labs receives award to continue work on blended radio frequency resource manager for unmanned aerial vehicles

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, has received a contract option and modification for work on phase 3 of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA's) Converged Collaborative Elements for radio frequency (RF) Task Operations (CONCERTO) program. These awards build upon successful phase 2 implementation and demonstration and have a combined value of $5.1 million.

Concept of operations for Perspecta Labs' multi-objective RF resource manager.

The objective of the CONCERTO program is to develop, implement and demonstrate a converged RF resource manager that adaptively controls components of radar, electronic warfare and communications functions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). During phase 2 of the program, Perspecta Labs' RF resource manager significantly outperformed conventional resource management techniques when tested in complex, government-defined scenarios. The technology improved communications throughput, reduced tracking errors and reached unprecedented decision speeds—achieving 100% of mission objectives across these complex scenarios.

Phase 3 work, to be conducted over a 21-month period of performance, will further mature and advance Perspecta Labs' RF resource manager, including management of diverse third-party RF payload hardware. The company will also demonstrate the capability, scalability and agility of its solution in flight tests on a UAV platform to enable technology adoption by other programs of record. The additional contract modification supports a six-month effort to develop distributed extensions of the solution.

"Perspecta Labs' RF resource manager changes the paradigm of UAV performance by bringing better, faster, more accurate command and control to warfighters while providing the critical RF dominance needed by the U.S. military to ensure operational success," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to mature and demonstrate our solution on UAVs to meet multi-function needs, support multi-platform operations and achieve distributed battle management objectives."

Perspecta Labs' innovative RF resource manager provides a scalable, extensible and agile solution, leveraging sophisticated machine learning techniques, to meet stringent, real-time performance requirements and achieve complex objectives. It provides management across multiple payloads on a single platform and, with distributed extensions, supports cross-platform distributed battle management applications to enable mission success.

