Perspecta Labs Receives NAVAIR Award to Mature and Enhance 1553 Bus Defender Solution for Weapons and Airborne Systems Cyber Defense

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to enhance and mature its Bus Defender solution for operational testing in airborne platforms. The award, which represents new work for the company, has a total contract amount of $1.0 million over a 12-month period of performance.

On the contract, Perspecta Labs will mature its Bus Defender solution, currently at technology readiness level 6, to protect NAVAIR weapons and airborne systems from cyberattacks conducted over the MIL-STD-1553 data bus. Specifically, the company will work to enhance diagnostics; prototype a small form factor version of Bus Defender with reduced size, weight and power; and address integration into workflows for weapons system pilots and security analysts.

"At Perspecta Labs, we consider it a great privilege to put our innovation and applied research to work to protect our warfighters and their missions," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to continue the technology transition and maturation efforts of our Bus Defender solution so warfighters can have improved situational awareness to more safely carry out their missions in the face of increasing cyberattacks."

Perspecta Labs' Bus Defender is a novel solution that successfully detects and blocks cyberattacks and attempts to carry out adversary missions via MIL-STD-1553 buses while ensuring and maintaining proper bus transmission and operation.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

