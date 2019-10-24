Perspecta Labs' SecureSmart Receives Cyber Catalyst Designation

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that Perspecta Labs' SecureSmart™ critical infrastructure monitoring solution has been designated a 2019 Cyber CatalystSM solution. Perspecta Labs is the innovative applied research arm for Perspecta.

In its inaugural year, the Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM program is designed to help organizations make well informed decisions about cybersecurity products and services to manage their cyber risk. More than 150 cybersecurity products and services were submitted and only 17 solutions received the designation this year.

The SecureSmart critical infrastructure solution line is a collection of industry-changing technologies that help defend critical infrastructure and smart energy systems with comprehensive integrated operations, engineering, security monitoring, anomaly detection, protection, analysis and troubleshooting capabilities for energy management systems (EMS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and distribution automation (DA) field networks.

"We are incredibly honored to have SecureSmart included among this elite selection of cyber solutions," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "Through this designation, we hope to build broader awareness of our robust critical infrastructure solution line and bring our proven cybersecurity awareness, monitoring and assessment capabilities to customers across all markets and industries."

The rigorous, two-step evaluation process included a deep dive into eligible products and services the insurers felt merited review, as well as demonstrations to participating insurers. Each solution was evaluated against six key criteria, including reduction of cyber risk, key performance metrics, viability, efficiency, flexibility and differentiation.

"In the highly complex cybersecurity marketplace, Cyber Catalyst gives business leaders greater clarity and confidence in their cybersecurity choices," said Tom Reagan, US Cyber Practice Leader at Marsh, which created the Cyber Catalyst program. "We're excited to showcase leading-edge solutions like SecureSmart, which was identified by participating insurers as able to have a meaningful impact on cyber risk."

The eight leading cyber insurers Allianz; AXIS; AXA XL, a division of AXA; Beazley; CFC; Munich Re; Sompo International; and Zurich North America evaluated, deliberated and voted independently to identify the products and services they consider effective in reducing cyber risk. Additionally, Microsoft served as a technical advisor.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

