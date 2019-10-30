Perspecta Labs to Continue Applied Research, Maturation, Experimentation and Validation Work for U.S. Army with new $25 Million Task Order

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. announced today that its innovative research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a task order from the United States Army as the Applied Research and Experimentation Partner (AREP) for the cybersecurity Collaborative Research Alliance (CRA) program. The program, which represents continuing work for the company, has a maximum potential value of $25 million over a five-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

The cybersecurity CRA is a collaborative alliance between the Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, CCDC C5ISR Center, academia and industry to advance the foundation of cyber science in the context of Army networks. Perspecta Labs has been conducting research as a member of the CRA since 2014. Under the new AREP task order, Perspecta Labs will continue to support the CRA with applied research and experimentation and assist with the accelerated transition of this research into the field. Specifically, the company will leverage and extend its CyberVAN testbed to provide sophisticated capabilities for cyber experimentation in tactical, as well as strategic, environments.

"At Perspecta Labs, we pride ourselves on successfully transitioning the advanced research we conduct and innovative solutions we invent to real-world applications," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to lead the efforts of transferring cyber technology research into operational capabilities to support Army missions and provide warfighters with resilient, secure, intelligent networks in dynamic and hostile battlefield environments."

Perspecta Labs' CyberVAN testbed is the primary mechanism for conducting experimentation, validation, maturation and hardening of novel CRA research in preparation for the successful and seamless transition to Army networks. CyberVAN provides a realistic, high-fidelity cyber environment that scales to handle large networks, incorporates wired and wireless networking effects accurately, and provides flexible, easy-to-use libraries and interfaces for users.

