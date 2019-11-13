Perspecta Labs to Develop and Demonstrate an Integrated Network Planner Prototype for the Army's Tactical Information Network

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, received a Project Agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) to design, implement and evaluate an Integrated Network Planner Prototype (INPP) for the United States Army. The $6 million award, which represents new work for the company, has a one-year period of performance.

The INPP will improve the Army's tactical network operations (NetOps) capability by reducing time, training and complexity, integrating planning and provisioning tools, and providing fast, easy support for new and modified product types in the Army tactical network. These improved capabilities are critical to the Army's mandate to deliver seamless, assured command, control and communications for joint, coalition and civil missions worldwide.

"At Perspecta Labs we are always looking for an opportunity to advance the capabilities of our customers with next-level innovation," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to leverage our technical and systems development expertise to improve the planning, managing and operating capabilities of this critical Army infrastructure."

On this program, Perspecta Labs will implement and evaluate an INPP solution that delivers significant improvements to NetOps for the tactical portion of the Department of Defense Information Network for the Army. Specifically, the company will develop and demonstrate an INPP solution with software modularity, simplified workflows and visualization to deliver significant advantages in ease of use, flexible operations and reduced training.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

About CMG

The mission of Consortium Management Group, Inc. on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) is to speed development of technologies to improve U.S. Government capabilities required to sustain U.S. military supremacy in weapon systems information technologies.

For more information on CMG and its uniquely rapid, cost-effective and collaborative acquisition vehicle for companies, nonprofits and academic organizations seeking to do business with the Federal Government, contact Mary Reinecke at mary@cmgcorp.org, 202-466-4211.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

