Perspecta Labs to Provide Advanced Photonic Edge Artificial Intelligence Compact Hardware Research for DARPA

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc.(NYSE: PRSP) announced today that its innovative applied research arm, Perspecta Labs, was awarded a prime contract from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide Photonic Edge AI Compact Hardware (PEACH) research under DARPA's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Exploration program. The contract, which represents new work for the company, has a total value of $1 million and work will be performed over 18 months.

The goal of the PEACH program is to research and develop novel AI processing architectures in combination with innovative photonic hardware to enable breakthrough AI functionality with significant reduction in hardware complexity, latency and power consumption. Perspecta Labs will create a novel multiple-loop, delay-line reservoir computing architecture, an algorithm for specific emitter identification, and a scalable prototype hardware design in combination with innovative photonic hardware.

"Perspecta Labs will draw on its rich portfolio of research and development in AI, photonics, radio frequency (RF) analytics, and systems engineering to deliver this work," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Perspecta Labs. "We are excited to bring our innovative techniques to this DARPA program to enable next generation AI engines for Department of Defense (DoD) use at the tactical edge."

The Perspecta Labs solution is aimed at high-accuracy and real-time machine learning from radio frequency (RF) data to provide major advances in AI capability for tactical DoD systems.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Perspecta and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Perspecta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Perspecta believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Perspecta Inc.

Related Links

http://perspecta.com

